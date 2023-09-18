Granite Bears record fourth shutout to win NW1A opener

September 18, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Mount Airy’s Zach Goins checks his position with the official in a game against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Ian Gallimore (15) stiff arms an Ashe County defender en route to a Mount Airy touchdown.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Taeshon Martin (4) finds an opening against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

DANBURY — Mount Airy’s road to a third-consecutive Northwest 1A Conference Championship began with a shutout victory at North Stokes.

The Granite Bears defense held the Vikings to just 3 total yards while forcing two defensive touchdowns. The Bears’ offense, meanwhile, had its fifth game scoring at least six touchdowns and its fourth game surpassing the 300-yard mark.

A special teams score, a trio of 2-point conversions and four PATs rounded out Mount Airy’s 64-0 conference win.

One week after setting the Mount Airy school record for career rushing touchdowns, senior running back Tyler Mason set the Bears’ record for total touchdowns scored with 91. He scored Mount Airy’s first three touchdowns Friday night: two rushing scores and one pick-6.

The Virginia Tech-commit finished the night with four carries for 61 yards.

Mount Airy continued its trend of sharing touches on offense as five players combined to score the team’s six rushing touchdowns: Tyler Mason, Kylan Mason, Caleb Reid, Taeshon Martin and Nassir Lemon.

Caleb Reid led Mount Airy’s ground game with seven carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Reid also scored a 2-point conversion.

Mount Airy’s 21 carries for 327 yards gave the team its highest yards-per-carry, 15.6, of a game this season.

Ian Gallimore ran in two 2-point conversions, and Ethan Clabo converted 4-of-6 PATs.

The Bears’ defense recorded its fourth shutout in five games, and the team still hasn’t given up a touchdown with the defense on the field. Ashe County’s fumble recovery for a touchdown marks the only points scored on Mount Airy in 2023.

Mount Airy’s defense recorded 10 tackles for a loss and another six for no gain.

In addition to Tyler Mason’s pick-6, William Pilson recovered a fumble and ran 22 yards for a touchdown. The score if Pilson’s second of the season after running back a pick-6 seven days earlier against Ashe County.

Zach Goins had Mount Airy’s first special teams touchdown of the season after running a punt return back 46 yards.

Mount Airy returns home Sept. 22 to face Starmount (5-0, 1-0 NW1A).

Starmount opened conference play with a 42-0 home victory against Alleghany.

Scoring

North Stokes – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0

Mount Airy – 16, 29, 7, 12 = 64

1Q

9:05 MA 8-0 – Tyler Mason 41-yard TD run, Caleb Reid 2-point conversion run

1:50 MA 16-0 – Tyler Mason interception return for a touchdown, Ian Gallimore 2-point conversion run

2Q

10:22 MA 24-0 – Tyler Mason 16-yard TD run, Ian 2-point conversion run

10:05 MA 31-0 –William Pilson 22-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, Ethan Clabo PAT

6:53 MA 38-0 – Zach Goins 46-yard punt return for a touchdown, Ethan Clabo PAT

1:48 MA 45-0 – Taeshon Martin 2-yard TD run, Ethan Clabo PAT

3Q

9:15 MA 52-0 – Caleb Reid 6-yard TD run, Ethan Clabo PAT

4Q

9:47 MA 58-0 – Nassir Lemon 6-yard TD run, PAT no good

1:40 MA 64-0 – Kylan Mason 25-yard TD run, PAT no good

Offensive Stats

Mount Airy

TEAM

3 yards passing on one completion

327 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 21 carries, three 2-point conversions

330 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Ian Gallimore 1-of-5 for 3 yards

Receiving: Zach Goins one reception for 3 yards

Rushing: Caleb Reid seven carries for 104 yards, one touchdown, one 2-point conversion; Kylan Mason three carries for 69 yards, one touchdown; Tyler Mason four carries for 61 yards, two touchdowns; Taeshon Martin four carries for 49 yards, one touchdown; Nassir Lemon two carries for 38 yards, one touchdown; D.J. Joyce two carries for 6 yards; Ian Gallimore two 2-point conversions

Kicking: Ethan Clabo 4-of-6 PATs