3 Surry schools recognized as “Ejection Free” for 2022-23 school year

September 17, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
Staff Report

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) recognized 106 member schools that completed the 2022-23 school year without a single ejection across all sports.

Mount Airy, Millennium Charter Academy and Elkin were three of the 106 teams recognized by the NCHSAA.

Via a press release, the NCHSAA said, “Sportsmanship is the first core value of the NCHSAA, and these schools set excellent examples of following the rules of the game, respecting the judgment of referees and officials, treating opponents with respect, and graciousness in victory or defeat.”

Nantahala School has now finished 12 consecutive years without an ejection, giving the Hawks the longest active streak in the NCHSAA. Mattamuskeet School is second on that list with 10 consecutive years without an ejection and Gray Stone Day is third with nine consecutive ejection-free years.

Tri-County Early College High School has eight straight years without an ejection and Ocracoke School has had six consecutive years. Cornerstone Charter Academy just completed its fifth straight school year ejection free.

NC Farm Bureau sponsors the NCHSAA Ejection Free program, along with other sportsmanship related initiatives. Certificates will be presented during the upcoming regional meetings across the state.

A full list of Ejection Free schools for the 2022-23 school year can be found at NCHSAA.org