Hounds drop nonconference game to Wildcats

North Surry quarterback Kam McKnight drops back to pass against West Stokes.
Michael Mullins | Special to the News
North Surry’s Jake Simmons (9) runs past a West Stokes defender during Friday’s game.
Michael Mullins | Special to the News
Anthony Williams (56) and the North Surry offensive line provide protection for their quarterback.
KING — A strong second half lifted West Stokes to a 56-28 victory over North Surry on Sept. 8.
The Greyhounds jumped out to a 14-0 lead after being shut out by the Wildcats in 2022. North Surry never trailed in the first half and led 28-21 at halftime.
A revitalized West Stokes squad tied the score at 28-28 in the third quarter, then went off for 28 points in the fourth quarter. All five of the Wildcats’ second-half touchdowns, and seven of the team’s eight overall scores, came on the ground.
West Stokes broke a two-game losing skid with the victory and improved to 2-2 overall. The loss was North Surry’s second in two weeks, dropping the team to 1-3.
North Surry once again showed its offensive versatility by nearly splitting its 324 total yards equally. The Greyhounds passed for 163 yards and ran for 161, though three of the team’s four touchdowns and their lone 2-point conversion came on the ground.
Jake Simmons led all players in carries and yards rushing with 18 for 142 yards. Simmons also scored three touchdowns, which was second only to West Stokes’ Keyon Rawley. Rawley posted five total touchdowns in the game – four rushing and one receiving.
Rawley also punched in a 2-point conversion for the Wildcats. He rushed 11 times for 136 yards and made four receptions for 120 yards.
Kam McKnight and Owen McMillian split North Surry’s remaining three carries for 19 yards.
McKnight threw for 163 yards on 12-of-20 passing with one interception. The junior quarterback had four completions to both Fisher Leftwich and Derrick Simmons, with Leftwich making a 52-yard touchdown reception for the team’s only aerial score.
Leftwich led North with 90 yards receiving. Derrick Simmons was next with 38 yards on his four receptions, followed by Isaac Webb with three receptions for 31 yards, Jake Simmons with two receptions for 2 yards and Julius Brintle with one reception for 2 yards.
Eric Cabrera led North Surry’s defense with eight total tackles. Garrett Shore was next on the team with seven tackles, followed by McMillian and Peyton Sechrist with four, and Leftwich and Uriah Kearse with three each.
North Surry opens Foothills 2A Conference play on Sept. 15 by hosting Wilkes Central (2-2).
West Stokes will also compete in its conference opener for the Mid-State 2A Conference on Sept. 15, traveling to T.W. Andrews (2-2).
Scoring
North Surry – 14, 14, 0, 0 = 28
West Stokes – 7, 14, 7, 28 = 56
1Q
11:07 NS 0-6 – Jake Simmons 68-yard TD run, 2-point conversion no good
2:46 NS 0-14 – Jake Simmons 3-yard TD run, Jake Simmons 2-point conversion rush
1:43 WS 7-14 – Ayden Cherry 18-yard TD run, Myles Knox PAT
2Q
6:25 NS 7-21 – Fisher Leftwich 52-yard TD reception on Kam McKnight pass, Jovani Flores PAT
4:02 WS 14-21 – Keyon Rawley 2-yard TD run, Myles Knox PAT
1:53 NS 14-28 – Jake Simmons 20-yard TD run, Jovani Flores PAT
0:01 WS 21-28 – Keyon Rawley 42-yard TD reception on Sam Reeves pass, Mylex Knox PAT
3Q
5:06 WS 28-28 – Keyon Rawley 2-yard TD run, Myles Knox PAT
4Q
11:10 WS 34-28 – Keyon Rawley 15-yard TD run, PAT no good
7:38 WS 42-28 – Keyon Rawley 61-yard TD run, Keyon Rawley 2-point conversion rush
4:27 WS 49-28 – Jarious Campbell 56-yard TD run, Myles Knox PAT
3:12 WS 56-28 – Nate Akers 35-yard TD run, Myles Knox PAT
Offensive Stats
North Surry
TEAM
163 yards passing on 12 completions, one touchdown, one interception
161 yards rushing on 31 carries, three touchdowns, one 2-point conversion, one fumble
324 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Kam McKnight 12-of-20 for 163 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Receiving: Fisher Leftwich four receptions for 90 yards, one touchdown; Derrick Simmons four receptions for 38 yards; Isaac Webb three receptions for 31 yards; Jake Simmons two receptions for 2 yards; Julius Brintle one reception for 2 yards
Rushing: Jake Simmons 18 carries for 142 yards, three touchdowns, one 2-point conversion; Owen McMillian two carries for 11 yards; Kam McKnight one carry for 8 yards
Kicking: Jovani Flores 2-of-2 PATs
West Stokes
TEAM
158 yards passing on 9 completions, one touchdown
273 yards rushing on 30 carries, seven touchdowns, one 2-point conversion
431 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Sam Reeves 9-of-15 for 158 yards, one touchdown
Receiving: Keyon Rawley four receptions for 120 yards, one touchdown; Ayden Cherry three receptions for 22 yards; Mikah Webster two receptions for 16 yards
Rushing: Keyon Rawley 11 carries for 136 yards, four touchdowns, one 2-point conversion; Jarious Campbell three carries for 63 yards, one touchdown; Ayden Cherry 13 carries for 49 yards, one touchdown; Nate Akers one carry for 35 yards, one touchdown; Sam Reeves one carry for -8 yards
Kicking: Myles Knox 6-of-7 PATs