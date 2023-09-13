Hounds drop nonconference game to Wildcats

East Surry’s Samarin Kipple signed her NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue her volleyball career at Birmingham-Southern College (Ala.)

“It feels amazing to sign to play collegiate volleyball,” Kipple said. “I have been playing volleyball for over 10 years and I always knew I wanted to play in college. I am so happy to have found a college that will allow me to continue this passion of volleyball along with supporting me academically.”

Throughout her volleyball career, Kipple made stops at Pilot Mountain Middle School and Twin City Volleyball Academy before becoming a four-year varsity player at East Surry.

“I am so thankful for my parents for getting me to this point,” Kipple said. “Taking me to travel tournaments, attending every game and supporting me at all moments – it could not have been done without them. Also, Katelyn Markle for her support for many years. She has always been a cheerleader for me, and I am going to miss every second of playing for her. Caleb Gilley, too, for connecting me to different schools and for all the advice.”

During Kipple’s time at East Surry, the Cardinals were three-time regular season conference champions, three-time conference tournament champions, 2021 2A West Regional Runner-up, 2019 1A West Regional Champion and 2019 1A State Runner-up.

Kipple started her high school career as an outside hitter, then transitioned to libero for her sophomore through senior seasons.

“Sam is the type of player that if you told her to play any position she’s going to give it 150% and excel,” said former East Surry head coach Katelyn Markle. “She knows the game of volleyball very well and, for the past three years, she’s been the glue that’s helped keep the team together.

“I had multiple coaches come up to me and say, “Your libero is still here? We thought she graduated.’ That happened for two years or so. It was like the ultimate compliment for her because other coaches noticed her abilities and how important she was for our team.”

Markle first met Kipple when the future Birmingham-Southern Panther was 12-years-old. Markle was Kipple’s travel coach, then assistant high school coach before taking over the varsity program in 2020.

“It was evident how well she knew the game of volleyball even at the age of 12. She just had ‘it,’” Markle said. “You know some players just have that ability to pick up a sport and just be good at it, and it’s all about where you take it from there. Sam definitely took it and ran with it, and she just got better and better each year.”

Kipple added that it was through Twin City that she first realized she could accomplish her goal of playing in college. She said she loved competing against nationally ranked teams in large tournaments, and that playing in college would allow her to continue facing the best competition available.

Kipple also faced, and had success against, some of the state’s most talented players while at East Surry.

The Cardinals amassed an overall record of 87-12 during Kipple’s tenure with the program, including a 50-6 record her final two seasons. During this time, East also went 41-1 in conference play, 13-4 in state playoffs and only lost one regular season match to a division opponent.

Three of Kipple’s four postseason losses came against the team that went on to win that year’s state title.

“East Surry volleyball established my love for the sport. There is nothing like it; playing the sport you love while the people you love and go to school with are watching is unmatched,” Kipple said. “I’m going to miss every second of competing in that gym, and will especially miss the amazing and supportive teammates and coaches that I have played with each year.

“These girls go much farther than volleyball, and we stick together even outside of the seasons. The chant ‘Cards Together’ was truly a motto that matched how it felt to play for this team!”

In addition to her athletic ability, Markle said Kipple’s intelligence made her the impact player she was at East and will help her go far in college.

“It’s like she knows where the other team is hitting before their hitter even knows. It’s insane how well she reads the ball,” Markle said. “It’s through her actions that she was such a great leader. She’s not always the loudest with her voice, but when I would tell her to pump the team up and get us some energy on the court she would do it through her play. Watching her make some great hustle plays would get everybody, including the bench, amped up.

“She’s just a rare kid to coach, and I’m incredibly blessed to have had her the three years I was head coach.”

When choosing the next stop in her journey, Kipple looked for a school that fostered her passion for volleyball while also giving her the foundation for a career.

“Birmingham-Southern College is far from home, but – and it sounds crazy – it is home,” Kipple said. “Instantly when I stepped on campus the team was so caring and energetic. Each game that I watched was full of energy, laughter, and most importantly everyone on the team loved the game along with each other.

“I know this is a place where I will continue to love the sport, build lifelong friendships and gain great backing for my academics on the pre-medical track. I’m looking forward most to these games, along with building the memories that comes with playing a sport with your best friends.”