Akers hits hole-in-one, Bears win NW1A match

Mount Airy’s Madison Akers is already making an impact in her first month of high school golf.

The Granite Bear freshman hit a hole-in-one during a Sept. 11 Northwest 1A Conference match. She hit the hole-in-one on the par 3 second hole at Cross Creek Country Club.

Akers was the medalist for the match with a 9-hole score of 38 strokes, which was six strokes better than any other golfer. She helped the Bears finish first as a team with a score of 155.

Anna Peterson (58) and Sidney Kate Venable (59) also scored for the Bears, and Carley Hill shot 63 for the team.

South Stokes finished second as a team at 160 strokes, followed by East Wilkes at 164, Elkin at 168 and Alleghany at 182.