Cardinals, Eagles meet in key FH2A matchup

September 12, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>East Surry’s Mallory Estrada hits a forehand in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Emmerson Martin lines up for a slam in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Sophie Hutchens serves in the No. 1 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s McKenna Merritt hits a one-handed backhand in the No. 1 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Chloe Koons charges the net in the No. 3 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Karlie Robertson serves in the No. 4 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Taylor Bullington hits a forehand near the baseline in the No. 2 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Priscilla Gentry hits a backhand in the No. 2 singles match.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry maintained its second-place spot in the Foothills 2A Conference standings with a win over Surry Central on Sept. 11.

The Cardinals went down 2-0 after dropping the No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches, but swept the remaining singles matches to go up 4-2 lead heading into doubles. The Cards secured the 6-3 overall victory by winning No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Full results for Monday’s match:

Singles

1. Sophie Hutchens (ES) def. McKenna Merritt 6-2, 6-2

2. Taylor Bullington (ES) def. Priscilla Gentry 6-1, 6-6 (7-5)

3. Chloe Koons (ES) def. Emmerson Martin 6-3, 6-3

4. Mallory Estrada (ES) def. Karlie Robertson 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7)

5. Emma Bryant (SC) def. Ava Voss 6-2, 6-0

6. Mitzy Vasquez (SC) def. Celia Robertson 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Hutchens/Koons (ES) def. Merritt/Robertson 8-4

2. Bullington/Estrada (ES) def. Gentry/Bryant 8-6

3. Martin/Vasquez (SC) def. Voss/Robertson 8-0

Conference Title Race

East Surry, who improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in league play, is chasing its third consecutive Foothills 2A Conference Championship.

The Cardinals won the 2021 and 2022 FH2A Titles with undefeated records, but will have an uphill battle ahead in order to three-peat after dropping a match to Forbush 7-2 on Aug. 31.

Forbush is 5-3 overall and holds the conference’s top spot with a 4-0 league record. The Falcons’ three losses have come against Mount Airy, the two-time defending 1A State Champions that currently sit at 10-0 overall, an East Wilkes team that is 7-2 overall, and a 4A Davie squad that is 7-0 on the season.

East Surry’s only other loss of the season came against East Wilkes 6-3 on Aug. 14.

East will travel to Forbush on Sept. 28 for the rematch.

Surry Central fell to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the FH2A Conference with Monday’s loss to East Surry. Central occupies the third spot in the FH2A standings behind Forbush and East Surry.

The Golden Eagles, like the Cardinals and Falcons, dropped their only matches of the season to quality opponents. Prior to Monday’s loss against East Surry, Central’s only losses came against Mount Airy and Forbush.

Central pushed Forbush to its limit in their match on Sept. 5. The teams split singles 3-3, then Forbush came away with the 5-4 victory by winning two of three doubles matches.