Granite Bears lock down Huskies, improve to 4-0

September 9, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy’s William Pilson (6) grabs an interception and returns it 45 yards for a touchdown against Ashe County. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News
<p>Tyler Mason (5) dives into the end zone for a Mount Airy touchdown.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) sacks Ashe County quarterback Blake Peters.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Granite Bear Walker Stroup (21) makes one of his three receptions against Ashe County.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Ian Gallimore (15) tosses to the official after punching in a 1-yard touchdown for Mount Airy.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s William Pilson (6) and Anderson Devore (72) clear the way for Caleb Reid (25) to score a 2-point conversion.</p> <p>Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News</p>

Mount Airy wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a 49-7 victory over Ashe County on Sept. 8.

The Granite Bears, now 4-0 on the season, only needed 1:08 to score in Friday’s home game against the previously undefeated Huskies. Mount Airy then added two more touchdowns to go up 21-0 before the mid-point of the first quarter.

Mount Airy led 49-0 before surrendering its first touchdown of the season.

The Granite Bears’ ground game made up 323 of the team’s 366 total yards and all six touchdowns. Mount Airy has averaged at least 10 yards per carry and scored at least six rushing touchdowns in all four games this season.

Leading the charge behind a dominant offensive line was senior running back Tyler Mason, who paced all players with 172 yards on eight carries (21.5 yards per carry).

Mason needed just one touchdown to tie the school’s career record for rushing touchdowns, then proceeded to hit that mark 68 seconds after kickoff. He set the new school record with a 61-yard touchdown run with 8:07 remaining in the first quarter.

The record was previously held by 2020 graduate Jonathon Smith. Smith holds the Bears record for career total touchdowns at 90, and Mason sits at 88 following Friday’s victory.

The defending 1A State Champions spread the love on offense as five players contributed to the team’s six rushing touchdowns, and seven different players rushed at least twice. Mason, Taeshon Martin, Caleb Reid, Ian Gallimore and D.J. Joyce each found the end zone on offense.

No Mount Airy player has more than eight carries in a game this season, and only once has a player scored more than two rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Complimenting Mount Airy’s nearly unstoppable offense was its lockdown defense. The Bears held the Huskies to 99 total yards, marking the team’s third consecutive game holding opponents to fewer than 100 total yards.

The Huskies (3-1) were the first team to pass for more than 60 yards against the Granite Bears as quarterback Blake Peters completed 11-of-25 passes for 120 yards, but Ashe’s -21 yards rushing brought the team back into double digits overall.

Six of Ashe Co.’s rushing attempts went for a loss of yards or no gain – including five sacks.

Mount Airy’s William Pilson added to the team’s six offensive touchdowns with a 45-yard pick-6 in the second quarter.

Walker Stroup, who had all 43 of Mount Airy’s yards receiving on three receptions, nailed 5-of-6 PATs, while Reid ran in a 2-point conversion.

Mount Airy begins its quest for a third consecutive Northwest 1A Conference Championship on Sept. 15 by traveling to North Stokes (1-3).

Ashe County takes its bye week next week, then returns home to host Asheville Christian Academy on Sept. 21.

Scoring

Ashe County – 0, 0, 0, 7 = 0

Mount Airy – 21, 21, 7, 0 = 49

1Q

10:52 MA 7-0 – Tyler Mason 25-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

8:07 MA 14-0 – Tyler Mason 61-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

6:34 MA 21-0 – Caleb Reid 1-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

2Q

9:55 MA 28-0 – Ian Gallimore 1-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

2:14 MA 34-0 – Taeshon Martin 2-yard TD run, PAT no good

0:44 MA 42-0 – William Pilson interception return for a touchdown, Caleb Reid 2-point conversion run

3Q

6:45 MA 49-0 – D.J. Joyce 6-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT

4Q

9:45 AC 49-7 – Ian Graybeal fumble recovery for a touchdown, PAT good (no kicker listed on roster)

Offensive Stats

Ashe County

TEAM

120 yards passing on 11 completions, one interception

-21 yards rushing on nine carries

99 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Blake Peters 11-of-25 for 120 yards, one interception

Receiving: Ian Graybeal two receptions for 73 yards; Bridger Fairchild five receptions for 25 yards; Bryce Peters one reception for 16 yards; Luke Peterson one reception for 4 yards; Eli Lemly two receptions for 2 yards

Rushing: Luke Peterson three carries for 11 yards; Bryce Peters one carry for 5 yards; Blake Peters five carries for -37 yards

Kicking: n/a

Mount Airy

TEAM

43 yards passing on three completions

323 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 30 carries, one fumble

366 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Ian Gallimore 3-of-6 for 43 yards

Receiving: Walker Stroup three receptions for 43 yards

Rushing: Tyler Mason eight carries for 172 yards, two touchdowns; Taeshon Martin five carries for 88 yards, one touchdown; Caleb Reid seven carries for 44 yards, one touchdown, one 2-point conversion; D.J. Joyce two carries for 12 yards, one touchdown; Nassir Lemon three carries for 8 yards; Kylan Mason two carries for 3 yards; Ian Gallimore three carries for -4 yards, one touchdown

Kicking: Walker Stroup 5-of-6 PATs