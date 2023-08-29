Central falls to East Wilkes in overtime

Surry Central’s Evan Wall (3) picks off a pass on the first East Wilkes drive and runs it back to the 29-yard line.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Central’s Saul Oakley (19) pressures East Wilkes into a bad throw to force a punt in the second quarter. He would also make a 47-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
After completing a nice play-action pass down to the 16-yard line, QB Mason Jewell (16) does the rest on a keeper for a 12-0 lead.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Surry Central head coach Monty Southern talks with his team during a timeout.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Surry Central dropped an overtime game to East Wilkes on Aug. 25.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead with 12 first half points while holding the Cardinals scoreless before halftime. The teams traded leads twice in the second half, and Central scored a late touchdown to go up 18-15.
East Wilkes sent the nonconference game to OT with a field goal, then secured the victory with a stop and subsequent rushing touchdown.
“It was a frustrating loss because we were right there,” said Surry Central head coach Monty Southern. “The kids did a lot of things right and played extremely hard. I thought defensively we came out of the gate really well.
“We also moved the ball well enough that we probably should’ve had more points. We worried that might come back to bite us and it did.”
Surry Central (0-2) set the tone early with a takeaway. Evan Wall picked off East Wilkes’ quarterback, then Golden Eagle QB Mason Jewell connected with Kyle Inman for a 71-yard touchdown pass. Inman finished the night with 99 yards receiving.
A missed PAT left the score at 6-0.
East Wilkes nearly threw another interception following the Central touchdown, but managed to hold on long enough to prevent the turnover.
Central’s offense took a hit with Allen Huffman, a junior that ran for 109 yard in week one, left the game with an injury in the second quarter. The Eagles primarily moved through the air following Huffman’s injury, with the team accumulating 236 of its 314 total yards in the passing game.
“We wanted to attack what they’re giving us,” Southern said. “The way East Wilkes lined up made it hard to run the ball, but we didn’t want to abandon the run game altogether. We were spreading it around a bit, which I like, because it makes the defense have to stay on their toes.
“We ran enough to keep the defense honest.”
Before leaving the game, Huffman actually found the end zone after a 66-yard run but it was called back due to a penalty. Penalties and struggles on special teams left the door open for a Cardinal comeback.
The home team scored its second touchdown on the ground when Jewell scrambled for a 16-yard score with 7:27 left in the second quarter. Another missed PAT made it 12-0.
The Eagles’ offense continued to roll in the third quarter but had to punt on fourth-and-1 in Cardinal territory. Momentum shifted on a play in which some Central players thought the East Wilkes ballcarrier was downed, however play was never stopped so the player picked up an additional 16 yards.
East Wilkes capped the drive off with a touchdown and PAT to cut the lead to 12-7.
Saul Oakley returned the ensuing kickoff into East Wilkes territory. Central wasn’t able to add to its total, and East Wilkes once again used a long drive to wear the home team down before scoring again.
“Defensively I thought we played lights out in the first half,” Southern said. “In the second half they made adjustments and we wore down a little bit, but that’s no excuse.”
A successful 2-point conversion put East Wilkes up 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
Central’s offensive line protected Jewell long enough for the quarterback to make a number of big throws on the next drive. Completions to Inman and Ayden Wilmoth helped moved the chains, then Landon Pack made a 28-yard touchdown reception with 3:25 to play.
Central fell short on the 2-point conversion, leaving the game at 18-15.
East Wilkes’ patient offense sped up on the team’s final drive as they battled to force OT. The Cardinals converted on multiple third downs to keep the drive alive, including a third-and-11.
The Cards made it to the Eagles’ 10-yard line with seven seconds left in regulation. Central iced the kicker, but he nailed the 27-yarder to give the fans even more Friday night football.
“Credit to them because they made plays when they had too,” Southern said. “They scored, we responded and they went back and tied it up. We put them in a high pressure situation with that field goal and he delivered.”
Central started on the 10-yard line for the first possession of overtime. The Eagles had a short gain on the ground for their first play, then regressed on the second. Two incomplete passes led to the ball changing hands.
East Wilkes’ quarterback scored the decisive touchdown in overtime. The QB fumbled the initial snap, but picked it up and ran 5 yards for the score.
Jewell finished the night with 13 completions for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Inman led Surry Central in receiving with 99 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, while Pack added one reception for 28 yards and a touchdown. Wilmoth grabbed five receptions for 58 yards, Wall had two receptions for 32 yards and Brian Williams had three catches for 19 yards.
Jewell and Huffman combined for eight of Central’s 10 carries and 51 of the team’s 78 yards rushing. The remaining 12 carries for 27 yards were shared between the following Eagles: Wilmoth, Williams, Wyatt Wall and Alex Huffman.
Wyatt Wall led Surry Central on defense with 16 total tackles. Wilmoth and Mason Cox each posted nine tackles, followed by Saul Oakley with eight, Eli Scott and Maddox Martin with seven, Inman with four and Evan Wall with five.
Wyatt Wall, Wilmoth and Martin each had two tackles for a loss, while the following Golden Eagles each had one: Oakley, Lucas Johnson, Scott and Cox.
Golden Eagle lineman combined for 11 pancake blocks against East Wilkes. Houston Whitaker led the team with four, followed by Landan Beverly with three, Colby Cruise with two, and Martin and Reid Danley with one each.
With two games under their belt, Southern said the Eagles’ biggest concern is consistency.
“As coaches there are so many things we say that are cliché, and talking about consistency is one of them, but that’s really what we need to focus on,” Southern said. “You watch this team and you see a lot of talented kids. We’re significantly better than we were against Alleghany, but we’re still missing things we can’t afford to.
“It’s going to be hard to beat good teams if we – as coaches and players – can’t be consistent.”
Scoring
East Wilkes – 0, 0, 7, 11, 6 (OT) – 24
Surry Central – 6, 6, 0, 6, 0 (OT) – 18