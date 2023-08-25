Mount Airy tops Surry Central 3-0

August 25, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy’s Carter Bray takes a goal kick against Surry Central. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Surry Central’s Cesar Guerrero (7) makes a run inside Mount Airy’s 18-yard box.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Angel Osorno sends a through ball over the Surry Central back line.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Jonathan Rodriguez (3) traps a throw in.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Josue Jaramillo halts a Mount Airy run and looks for an open Surry Central teammate.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Axel Pizano (22) passes ahead to the Granite Bear strikers.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

A strong second half propelled Mount Airy to a 3-0 win over Surry Central on Aug. 23.

The Bears set the tone with a goal in the first five minutes of the match, then added another goal in the opening minutes of the second half. Mount Airy continued to fire shot after shot in the second half, eventually adding a final strike in the 56th minute.

“I knew Surry Central was going to be a big test for us, especially this early in the season,” said Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins. “They’re always tough and have a great program.”

The win is Mount Airy’s second of the season, though Wednesday’s match was held a week after the Bears’ opening contest. Surry Central finished week two with five matches under its belt.

Atkins said he was proud of his young team for their performance given the layoff between games.

Mount Airy finished the night with 22 total shots and placed around 50% on frame.

“Our guys have a lot of power so they can hit from the top of the box or outside,” Atkins said. “There were some shots we could’ve made that we barely missed, but maybe when we play them again we can hit some of those. I keep trying to tell these kids that I don’t care if you shoot outside the box instead of trying to set up the perfect shot every time.

“We definitely could’ve had better accuracy, but I thought we played well to have gone against a really solid defense.”

Gavin Guerrero scored Mount Airy’s opening goal. The remainder of the first half was fairly balanced, though, and each side had their chances.

“I think Mount Airy deserved the win tonight. We had a couple of mistakes and they capitalized,” said Surry Central coach Adan Garcia. “They had some clear cut chances and put them away. We had some really good looks as well, but we just didn’t capitalize when we could’ve.

“We don’t have that killer mentality right now, and that’s going to be one of our weaknesses moving forward this year if we don’t address it.”

Surry Central saw some of its best scoring opportunities in the final minutes of the first half. Rodrigo Cortes Montero, Luke Creed and Chris Nava each had chances late, including a free kick just outside the 18-yard box and a corner kick.

But, for one reason or another, the Eagles couldn’t find the back of the net.

“William Garcia made some amazing stops tonight, and a couple of those shots at the end of the first half were right on,” Atkins said. “Surry Central’s keeper (Jose Marquez) had some amazing stops too. Both goalies played really, really well.”

Still a 1-0 game at halftime, the coaches had similar messages for their teams at the break.

“At halftime I was telling them to keep the motivation up and to support each other,” Garcia said. “I said, ‘we’re getting on each other for mistakes, but why aren’t you encouraging each other after good passes, good shots or a good stop. So it was good to see that change in the second half.”

In the same vein, Atkins recalled saying: “We have some really talented players, but my big thing I try to preach to those guys is to stay positive. Sometimes they’re really hard on themselves or each other. If you score five or six goals it’s easy to stay positive, but if you’re having something like the first half tonight things can get a little tense if someone makes a mistake.

“It’s harder to realize you have to stay positive in these close games, and I think that changed in the second half.”

Mount Airy fired four shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half, including a 30-yard goal from Angel Osorno. The Bears added another goal in the 56th minute in the form of a header from Vincent Gomez.

Surry Central went nearly 25 minutes in the second half without recording a shot.”

I think our ultimate goal was to shut down No. 25 (Creed) on offense. I thought we did a pretty good job on that,” Atkins said. “He’s a really talented player, so I thought Brayden James and carter bray did a great job on that.”

Both coaches said they took away some good and some bad from the games, but were happy with the effort shown by their team.

“Wins and losses are going to come and go, but (Blake) Roth always said you have to schedule those tough games so you know what to work on,” Garcia said. “We’re improving, so these games are serving their purpose. Now we can watch film, work a little more one on one and make some of those improvements.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them again next week.”

Surry Central followed the Mount Airy match with a 2-1 road win against Ashe County. Cesar Guerrero scored both goals for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 2-2-1 with the victory.

Surry Central hosts Mount Airy on Aug. 28.