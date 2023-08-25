Reece records 1,000th assist

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy senior Kinlee Reece is recognized for recording her 1,000th career assist. Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy’s Kinlee Reece recently recorded her 1,000th career assist.

Reece surpassed the 1,000-assist mark in an Aug. 22 match at North Surry, then was recognized for her accomplishment prior to an Aug. 24 match against East Surry.

Reece, a senior, split setting duties her sophomore year before stepping into lone starting role for her junior season. Reece’s 676 assists in 2022 ranked No. 4 in the 1A West and No. 41 in the NCHSAA overall (via MaxPreps).

As of Aug. 25, Reece’s mark of 121 assists this season ranks No. 2 in the 1A West and No. 21 in the NCHSAA overall.

Mount Airy sits at 2-3 overall this season.