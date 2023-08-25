Greyhounds start soccer season 2-1-1

By Cory Smith
North Surry’s Jefrin Arias volleys in a match against West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
North Surry’s Baudel Raya (14) leaps in front of a West Stokes player to intercept a pass.

Bryan Martinez looks for an open Greyhound teammate.

North Surry’s boys soccer team is looking to take a step forward in the 2023 season.

The Greyhounds, who finished 6-15 overall in 2022, are off to a 2-1-1 start this season after posting victories over South Stokes and West Stokes. North’s only loss came in a tight game against an undefeated Elkin squad, and the Hounds most recently tied Starmount.

Behind a mixture of new and returning faces, North Surry is using its tough nonconference schedule to set the tone for a season of high expectations.

“We have a very talented team this year,” said first-year Hounds coach Cole Casstevens. “But, this is a program that has went through many different coaches and is a team that is still learning how to rely on each other, fight through adversity and play as a team.

“When we lose or go down, will we blame each other and crumble and make excuses, or will we just forget about it and meet the next task? That’s the question.”

North Surry’s most recent season finishing above .500 overall came in 2018, and the Greyhounds have had just two such seasons in the past decade.

Casstevens said the team is ready to win now, and that the seniors are looking to build a culture that will both help them accomplish their goal now and establish a standard for future teams.

North Surry opened the 2023 season with a back-and-forth battle against South Stokes in Charles Atkins Stadium. North went up 2-0, then South countered with two goals of their own.

Despite the pressure of another goal from South, a late push by the home team led North to a 5-3 victory in the season opener.

“It was the thing I wanted to see most this season: how they could deal with the adversity and intensity of close games, and things not going well,” Casstevens said.

Oliver Fajardo and Edgar Vazquez each scored twice in the victory, and Baudel Raya added one goal. Jordan Mendoza assisted on two of the game’s goals, while Fajardo, Vazquez and Raya each had one assist.

North Surry then traveled across the county to face an experienced Elkin team. Elkin, who currently sits at 3-0 on the season, won the match 3-0.

North Surry is the only one of Elkin’s 2023 opponents to surrender fewer than eight goals.

“That was a really tough game where my team played excellent defense in open play, but unfortunately made a few key mistakes on long throw ins into the box and corners against a much bigger team,” Casstevens said.

The Greyhounds began their second week of play at West Stokes. The Hounds trailed the Wildcats 1-0 and 2-1, then scored three unanswered goals to win 4-2.

“That was a very well-coached team,” Casstevens said. “It was another game where my players really pushed through just about everything going wrong. Both wins so far my players have laid everything on the line, and I’ve been so proud of them.”

Another balanced scoring effort saw four Greyhounds score against the Wildcats: Raya, Vazquez, Fajardo and Emiliano Calderon. Fajardo, Mendoza and Raya added one assist each.

North Surry’s only tie of the season came in an Aug. 23 match at Starmount. The Hounds’ Raya scored on an assist from Fajardo, but the Rams’ netted the equalizer with four minutes left in regulation for the 1-1 draw.

North Surry returns home on Aug. 28 to host West Stokes (1-2-1).