Eagles drop Week 1 matchup vs. Trojans

August 23, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Central quarterback Mason Jewell releases a pass in a 2022 game against West Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News

SPARTA — An explosive rushing performance led Alleghany to a 41-18 victory over Surry Central.

It was a late push by Alleghany that lifted the Trojans over the Golden Eagles in 2022. In 2023, the Trojans scored 28 points in the first half and never trailed.

Surry Central led a balanced attacked on offense, finishing with 131 yards passing and 126 yards rushing. However, this wasn’t enough to keep up with Alleghany’s 344 total yards – 269 of which came on the ground.

The Trojans were led by Blake Profitt’s 222 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 29 carries.

Alleghany struck first in the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead, but Central battled back with a touchdown of its own. Quarterback Mason Jewell connected with Evan Wall for an 86-yard strike, but a missed PAT left Alleghany in the driver’s seat.

The Eagles couldn’t get its aerial offense going much beyond Wall, who accounted for 116 of the team’s 131 yards receiving. The rest of the team combined for 15 yards on four receptions.

Allen Huffman kept Central going with his legs. The junior running back carried 12 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, giving him an average of 9.1 yards per carry.

Alleghany found paydirt again in the first quarter, then two more times in the second.

Neither side scored again until the fourth quarter. A rushing touchdown by Alleghany capped off 28 unanswered points by the home team.

Central showed it wasn’t out of the fight just yet when Brian Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. After a stop on defense, Central found the end zone once again – this time in the form of a 15-yard carry by Jewell.

Alleghany responded with its fifth rushing touchdown of the night.

Surry Central will make its home debut on Aug. 25 when East Wilkes comes to town.

Alleghany is set to host Grayson County (Va.) the same night.

Offensive Stats

Surry Central

TEAM

131 yards passing on 9 completions, one touchdown, one interception

126 yards rushing on 18 carries, one touchdown

257 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Mason Jewell 9-of-19 for 131 yards, one touchdown, one interception

Receiving: Evan Wall five receptions for 116 yards, one touchdown; Ayden Wilmoth one reception for 16 yards; Kyle Inman two receptions for 1 yard; Brian Williams one reception for -2 yards

Rushing: Allen Huffman 12 carries for 109 yards; Mason Jewell three carries for 18 yards, one touchdown; Brian Williams two carries for 7 yards; Sam Wood one carry for -8 yards

Kicking: n/a

Alleghany

TEAM

75 yards passing on six completions, one touchdown

269 yards rushing on 46 carries, five touchdowns

344 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Mack LeMasters 6-of-11 for 75 yards, one touchdown

Receiving: Zander Russell two receptions for 28 yards, one touchdown; Blake Proffit one reception for 27 yards; Noah Lyon one reception for 20 yards; Dalton Blevins two carries for zero yards

Rushing: 29 carries for 222 yards, three touchdowns, one fumble; Mack LeMasters eight carries for 30 yards, one touchdown; Richie Nuevo four carries for 14 yards, one touchdown, one fumble; Alexis Nuevo three carries for 4 yards; Noah Lyon two carries for -1 yard

Kicking: David Guerrero 5-of-6 PATs