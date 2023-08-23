East Surry falls to Robbinsville in season opener

By Kevin Hensley The Graham Star
East Surry’s Stephen Keener gets caught by Robbinsville’s Chase Calhoun (2) and John Dominguez-Romero (74) after a brief run. Danielle Crabtree | The Graham Star

ROBBINSVILLE — It did not take long for the Knights to become accustomed to the unique atmosphere under the Big Oaks this year.

Cuttler Adams trampled his way to three rushing touchdowns, while tacking on a 73-yard scoring reception and an interception to aid the cause. Mix in Donovan Carpenter and Cooper Adams each rushing into the end zone; and a trio of Robbinsville defenders (Bryce Adams, Quinn Jumper and Zeke Silvers) scooping up fumbles, and the Black Knights stunned the East Surry Cardinals 40-6 on Friday night.

“The defense did tremendous and depth is really helping us right now,” Cuttler said. “We had a great fire and the younger guys really showed up to play ball.

“I think the new bleachers and atmosphere had a big role. We knew we had to perform, and the fire and intensity levels are tremendous.”

Cuttler’s yardage came on just 14 carries; he now has 4,812 for his career – which brings him to within 1,352 of both the school and Smoky Mountain Conference record, held by Rylee Anderson (6,164, set between 2016-19).

In his first game back since breaking his collarbone during the regular-season showdown against Cherokee last year, Donovan Carpenter was 5-for-10, with 108 yards in the air. His tape-measure launch to Cuttler came with 3:57 left in the third quarter; by the end of the game, back-ups Bryce Adams and Luke Lovin all checked in for snaps at the position.

East Surry’s lone dent in the scoreboard came after the Knights had opened a 22-0 lead by the midway point of the second quarter. Matthew Edwards’ 22-yard reception from Luke Brunner was the only strike the 2A Cardinals could muster in their first trip to Graham County since falling 40-14 to Robbinsville in the second round of the 1999 playoffs.

The Knights held firm on defense throughout the game, stopping East Surry on a fourth-down conversion to begin the evening; and refusing to give up the goal-line after the Cardinals pulled a fast one to begin the second half, recovering an onside kickoff but failing to advance past the 1-yard line after Will Jones connected with Stephen Keener on a 38-yard pass. Chase Calhoun’s resounding pancake at the 3-yard line ended the final glimmer of hope for East Surry.

The Cards only posted seven first downs to Robbinsville’s 20; the Black Knights outshined East Surry on the ground, 347 yards to the Cardinals 54.

Scoring

East Surry – 0, 6, 0, 0 = 6

Robbinsville – 7, 21, 6, 6 = 40

Offensive Stats

East Surry

TEAM

165 yards passing on 11 completions, one touchdown, one interception

54 yards rushing on 26 carries, three fumbles

219 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Luke Bruner 3-of-3 for 83 yards, one touchdown; Will Jones 8-of-10 for 82 yards, one interception

Receiving: Stevie Keener five receptions for 103 yards; Matthew Edwards three receptions for 40 yards, one touchdown; Noah Felts two receptions for 14 yards; Lindann Fleming one reception for 4 yards; Hatcher Hamm one reception for 4 yards

Rushing: Hatcher Hamm four carries for 19 yards; Luke Bruner five carries for 16 yards; Lindann Fleming six carries for 13 yards; Jackson Key two carries for 4 yards; Stevie Keener one carry for 3 yards; Will Jones six carries for 2 yards; Braden Snow one carry for 2 yards; Carter Motsinger one carry for -5 yards

Kicking: n/a

Robbinsville

TEAM

109 yards passing on five completions, one touchdown

347 yards rushing on 47 carries, five touchdowns

456 total yards

INDIVIDUAL

Passing: Donovan Carpenter 5-of-10 for 109 yards, one touchdown

Receiving: Darion Ledbetter two receptions for 30 yards; Cuttler Adams one reception for 73 yards, one touchdown; Kage Williams one reception for 5 yards; Zeke Silver one reception for 1 yard

Rushing: Cuttler Adams 14 carries for 118 yards, three touchdowns; Chase Calhoun nine carries for 70 yards; Cooper Adams seven carries for 59 yards, one touchdown; Tanner Hedden three carries for 41 yards; Luke Lovin one carry for 23 yards; Kage Williams six carries for 21 yards; Zeke Silvers one carry for 9 yards; Donovan Carpenter four carries for 4 yards; Quinn Jumper two carries for 2 yards

Kicking: Kage Williams 2-of-4 PATs; Dalton Wiggins 0-of-1 PATs