Bears extend streak vs. Hounds to 16 with shutout

Mount Airy’s Walker Stroup (21) and North Surry’s Derrick Simmons compete for a North Surry pass.
Cory Smith | The News
North Surry quarterback Kam McKnight (12) hands off to fellow Greyhound Jake Simmons (9).
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Five Mount Airy defenders are needed to take down North Surry’s Jake Simmons.
Cory Smith | The News
Granite Bear Tyler Mason (5) breaks free for a 53-yard touchdown run.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s J.D. Harper (66) sacks North Surry’s Kam McKnight (12) on North’s opening drive.
Cory Smith | The News
Owen McMillian (6) looks for an opening created by the North Surry offensive line.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy’s Ian Gallimore makes a pitch as the Bears attempt a 2-point conversion.
Jeff Linville | Special to the News
Mount Airy began the 2023 season as rock solid as it wrapped up its 2022 campaign.
The defending 1A State Champions hosted their season opener against crosstown rival North Surry on Aug. 18. The Bears’ first points went on the board less than three minutes after kickoff, and it was all Mount Airy from that point on as the team secured the 58-0 victory.
Two of Mount Airy’s winning streaks were extended with Friday’s win. The Bears have now won 15 consecutive games dating back to Week Three of the 2022 season, and the win over North Surry is the 16th consecutive Mount Airy win in the rivalry.
The Bears used a stifling defense, as well as some big returns on special teams, to set themselves up in excellent field position.
Six of Mount Airy’s seven offensive possessions in the first half began in North Surry territory. The one exception saw Mount Airy begin a drive on its own 45, but the drive only lasted two plays as Tyler Mason rushed for a 53-yard touchdown.
North Surry was held to 135 total yards consisting of 76 rushing and 59 passing. The Bears forced two fumbles, recovered by Ian Gallimore and Third Floyd, while players such as Floyd and J.D. Harper brought North quarterback Kam McKnight down in the backfield.
The Granite Bears stuck the Greyhounds for nine plays of no gain or negative yards.
The efficient Mount Airy offense scored on all seven of its possessions in the first half – none of which lasted more than three plays.
Diversity in the ground game made Mount Airy unpredictable and nearly unstoppable. Nine different Bears rushed at least once, with no player logging more than three carries.
Mason led the way with 95 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. D.J. Joyce, who finished with 37 yards rushing, also scored two touchdowns on just three carries.
Caleb Reid and Mario Revels also recorded rushing touchdowns, with Revels doing so on his only carry of the night.
Quarterback Ian Gallimore spiced things up on occasion by airing out to fellow senior Walker Stroup. Gallimore completed 3-of-3 passes, all going to Stroup, for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
Stroup also made 6-of-7 PATs, kicked six touchbacks and had a 40+ yard punt.
Despite being shut out, North Surry’s offense showed glimpses of greatness behind a veteran offensive line.
The Hounds accumulated 76 of their 135 total yards on the ground, led by another vet in Jake Simmons. Simmons rushed 21 times for 86 yards, and Owen McMillian added 22 yards on three carries, but sacks and tackles for a loss brought the team’s total back down.
McKnight completed 6-of-20 passes for 59 yards by connecting three times each with Fisher Leftwich and Isaac Webb.
While two of Mount Airy’s streaks extended with Friday’s win, the Bears hope to break another streak when they travel to Pilot Mountain for their week two matchup against East Surry. East has won the past four meetings against Mount Airy.
East Surry fell to Robbinsville 40-6 in its season opener.
North Surry looks to bounce back when it hosts South Stokes on Aug. 25. North last played South Stokes in 2016, and the Hounds are 8-0 in the series since 2009.
The Sauras dropped their season opener to West Stokes 56-14.
Scoring
North Surry – 0, 0, 0, 0 = 0
Mount Airy – 24, 27, 0, 7 = 58
1Q
9:42 MA 2-0 – Safety
7:56 MA 9-0 – Tyler Mason 40-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
3:51 MA 17-0 – Caleb Reid 8-yard TD run, Caleb Reid 2-point conversion rush
0:22 MA 24-0 – D.J. Joyce 16-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
2Q
11:18 MA 30-0 – Walker Stroup 24-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, PAT no good
9:32 MA 37-0 – Mario Revels 34-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
5:25 MA 44-0 – Tyler Mason 53-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
1:59 MA 51-0 – Walker Stroup 46-yard TD reception on Ian Gallimore pass, Walker Stroup PAT
3Q
No scoring
4Q
4:10 MA 58-0 – D.J. Joyce 11-yard TD run, Walker Stroup PAT
Offensive Stats
Mount Airy
TEAM
83 yards passing on three completions, two touchdowns
273 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 21 carries, one fumble
356 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Ian Gallimore 3-of-3 for 83 yards, two touchdowns
Receiving: Walker Stroup three receptions for 83 yards, two touchdowns
Rushing: Tyler Mason three carries for 95 yards, two touchdowns; D.J. Joyce three carries for 31 yards, two touchdowns; Caleb Reid three carries for 37 yards, one touchdown; Mario Revels one carry for 34 yards, one touchdown; Nassir Lemon three carries for 58 yards; John Martin three carries for 11 yards; Ian Gallimore one carry for 4 yards; Taeshon Martin three carries for 3 yards; Landon Gallimore one carry for no yards, one fumble;
Kicking: Walker Stroup 6-of-7 PATs
North Surry
TEAM
59 yards passing on six completions
76 yards rushing on 31 carries, two fumbles
135 total yards
INDIVIDUAL
Passing: Kam McKnight 6-of-20 for 59 yards
Receiving: Isaac Webb three receptions for 31; Fisher Leftwich three receptions for 28 yards
Rushing: Jake Simmons 21 carries for 89 yards, one fumble; Owen McMillian three carries for 22 yards; Eric Cabrera one carry for -6 yards; Fisher Leftwich three carries for -14 yards; Cade Atkins three carries for -15 yards, one fumble