Central ties West Caldwell in opener

August 16, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Central’s Luke Creed (9) looks to dribble up the right sideline during a 2022 game at Forbush. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central opened boys soccer season with a 1-1 tie at West Caldwell on Aug. 14.

The visiting Golden Eagles struck first with an early goal, then the Warriors scored the equalizer as the first half came to a close. Strong defense from both sides kept the score at 1-1 throughout the back-and-forth second half.

“You could tell the guys were happy to be back out there,” said Adan Garcia, who enters his fifth year as Surry Central head coach.

“It’s always tough when you have to drive over an hour, so we asked the kids to step up and help get the team ready on the bus there,” Garcia said. “The fact that they were able to go that far away, face a tough opponent their first game of the year and end up with a draw was good to see.”

Garcia said it felt like the team was playing in 100-degree weather, and that the team was drenched in sweat as soon as they stepped off the bus.

That didn’t deter Central from putting one into the back of the net early. Luke Creed capitalized on a defensive lapse by the West Caldwell and scored less than five minutes after kickoff.

“That’s something we stressed before the game. We wanted to jump on them early,” Garcia said. “They got a 1-on-1 late in the half and tied things up, then it was a battle from then on. It was a ridiculously good game — hard fought, physical and a great test for us.

“It was great to see our guys fight until the very end.”

Central went back-to-back on Monday by playing JV and varsity. This year’s JV team is Surry Central’s first since 2019, with Martha Antunez serving as head coach.

“The fact that we have one again is really amazing,” Garcia said. “Varsity is a league of its own, so going to that straight out of middle school is really tough. That made it a struggle to develop these younger kids since they didn’t get much playing time on varsity. Having a JV team really helps us get those guys valuable playing time and experience to prepare them for their jump to the varsity program.”

The Eagles’ JV team was also tied 1-1 at halftime, with Josue Flores finding the back of the net, but two second-half goals from West Caldwell ended the game 3-1.