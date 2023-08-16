Cards rally to overcome Bears in 5-set thriller

By Cory Smith
East Surry’s Bella Hutchens (10) rises above the net for an attack. Cory Smith | The News
Jamari Mason celebrates Mount Airy’s first set victory over East Surry.

East Surry’s Kate McCraw sets a teammate.

Mount Airy’s Alissa Clabo (4) blocks an East Surry attack.

Isabella Allen looks to extend Mount Airy’s early lead with an attack.

East Surry’s Merry Parker Boaz lines up for a kill.

Mount Airy’s Sydney Joyce serves during the second set.

Mckenzie Davis serves for East Surry during the fourth set.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Two county rivals set the bar high for the 2023 season with a five-set thriller on Aug. 15.

East Surry hosted Mount Airy in what served as the season opener for both teams. The visiting Granite Bears became the first 1A team since October 2019 to push the Cardinals to five sets, but a late surge from the home team lifted the Cards to victory.

East Surry came into the match having won 18 consecutive matches against their rivals from the Granite City, but a strong start for Mount Airy nearly ended that streak with a sweep by winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21.

The Cardinals retaliated with dominant performances in the third and fourth sets, winning 25-8 and 25-13. East never trailed in either set.

The decisive fifth set began with Mount Airy taking a 1-0 lead — the team’s first since the second set. East fired back with three consecutive points, then Mount Airy responded with four of their own behind strong serving from Sydney Joyce.

The Cards tied things up at five after kills from Bella Hutchens and Maggy Sechrist, then a block from Madeline Dayton forced the set’s final lead change. East went on a 5-point run to go up 8-5.

Kinlee Reece caught the Cards off guard with a dump to end the run, then a reception error from East cut the lead to just a point. Mount Airy scored five out of seven points to turn an 8-5 deficit into a 10-10 tie, but only scored one point in the remainder of the match.

A Granite Bear service error gave East an 11-10 lead and put Maggy Sechrist at the service line. The sophomore fired off an ace, then a net violation on the Bears’ part put the Cardinals up 13-10 and forced the visitors to burn a timeout. Merry Parker Boaz picked up her 17th kill of the night to force another Mount Airy timeout.

The Bears survived match point thanks to a block from Reece, but a service error from Mount Airy ended the match.

Serving was a huge factor — for better and for worse — in Tuesday’s match. East Surry had four service errors in the first set before either team hit double-digits points, then went on to finish with seven in the opening set. East finished the night with 19 service errors, including 12 in the first two sets, while Mount Airy had 13 in the entire match.

Despite the service errors, East Surry took a 3-2 lead and didn’t trail until the score was 22-21. The Bears battled back from a 20-16 deficit to win the set 25-22. Alissa Clabo, who led Mount Airy with nine kills, pounded four kills during the 9-2 run, while Joyce hit a pair of aces.

Mount Airy carried momentum into the second set and took a 7-3 lead, with an emphatic kill from Isabella Allen forcing an East Surry timeout. The Bears held on to their lead until a net violation put the Cards up 15-14. Kills from Clabo, Joyce and Allen brought the Bears back.

The teams were tied at 20 when, once again, a late push lifted the Bears to victory. Mount Airy used an 8-2 run to secure the set 25-21.

East Surry held the attacking advantage all night, finishing with 52 kills to Mount Airy’s 18, but it was a turnaround at the service line that shifted momentum the way of the home team.

East Surry led 7-2 when Hutchens lined up for her first serve of the set. The Appalachian State commit crushed four aces as part of a 10-0 Cardinal run, and went on to finish the night with a match-high 8 aces.

East led by as many as 17 points in the set as they extended the match with a 25-8 win.

The Granite Bears stayed within five points for the first half of the fourth set. Hutchens, one of three Cardinals to post at least 14 kills, sent a laser beam past Mount Airy players to make it 14-8 and spark a 7-1 run.

The third and fourth didn’t feature any ties or lead changes, though East Surry’s fifth-set victory did see the teams trade leads four times.

Sechrist led East with 18 kills, followed by Boaz with 17, Hutchens with 14, Dayton with six and Khloe Bennett with three. Cardinal setter Kate McCraw posted 55 assists.

Behind Hutchens’ eight aces was Boaz with five. Sechrist and Mckenzie Davis had three aces each.

Clabo led the Granite Bears with nine kills. Allen followed with four, then Joyce had two and Reece, Mckenna Watson and Abby Epperson each had one.

Clabo and Joyce each had three aces for the Bears. Reece and Allen added two aces each, while Jamari Mason had one.

Mount Airy travels to Surry Central (1-0) on Aug. 17. Central played a five-setter in its season opener as well, defeating East Wilkes 3-2.

East Surry remains at home on Aug. 17 and will host Oak Grove (1-1). Oak Grove dropped its season opener to Randleman on Aug. 14, then defeated West Davidson the following day.