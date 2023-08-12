Reeves signs with Belmont Abbey

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Justin Reeves is pictured with his parents at his college signing.
Surry Central’s Justin Reeves is surrounded by friends and family at his college signing with Belmont Abbey College.

Justin Reeves is joined by his various baseball coaches at his college signing with Belmont Abbey College.

Reeves

Justin Reeves pitches for Surry Central during a 2022 game at North Surry.

Surry Central’s Justin Reeves signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his baseball career at Belmont Abbey College.

“Honestly it’s one of the best feelings I’ve had in my life: to have worked with baseball my whole life trying to earn this spot and finally get it feels amazing,” Reeves said. “This accomplishment means the world to me. I’m tickled to have the opportunity to continue playing the sport that I love.”

It was always Justin’s dream to make it big, and he said this is just the next step to getting there. He added that he believed he knew growing up had the potential to play in college, but things really took off his senior year.

“That’s when it kicked in for me to go; that’s when I realized I could really keep playing the sport I love,” Reeves said. “I would like to thank my family for pushing me through everything with baseball and life, I would like to thank my dad most of all. He has helped me with everything baseball related, and he researches anything he needs to know just to help me.

“Even if we got frustrated with each other he never stopped trying to help me succeed in my dreams. So thank you, dad, for everything you’ve done.”

Reeves is the fourth member of Surry Central’s 2023 team to sign to play college baseball, joining Surry Community College commits Clay Whitaker, Aiden Shropshire and Max Lambert.

Central head coach Hank Whitaker said the four signings are big for the Eagles’ baseball program, and that it will set a great example for younger players looking to continue their careers after high school.

Reeves began playing baseball when he was 7 and couldn’t get enough of the sport. He said he played for any team he could, whether that be youth baseball, travel ball, middle school or high school.

Coach Whitaker met Reeves when the latter was 9 years old. It was there that Reeves picked up the nickname “Hurt.”

“Hurt has been a joy to coach, and I am going to miss having him around in games and in practice next season,” Whitaker said. “I remember first coaching Justin in all stars, so for him to continue this journey means a lot.

“He’s another example of hard work paying off. Justin has been a guy who has worked hard in the classroom and on the field, and he has also kept things fun in the dugout for us. He has led by example by helping other pitchers throw bullpens and take care of field duties.”

A four year member of the varsity Golden Eagles, Reeves spent time as a pitcher, catcher and third baseman.

The right-handed pitcher led Surry Central in wins as a sophomore and junior. He was second on the team in strikeouts as a sophomore, tied for first as a junior then took the top spot by a wide margin his senior year.

Whitaker referenced Reeves’ strong performances against Forbush and North Surry in 2022 as proof he was capable of competing at the next level.

“His ability to pick up velocity over his High School career has helped him with his strikeouts,” Whitaker. “He has also become a leader for us, earning all-conference honorable mention honors last year as a junior.”

“Surry Central baseball gave me some of the best memories of high school I could ask for,” Reeves said. “If I had to do it all over again I would leave every little detail the same. I couldn’t have asked for a better high school or baseball team.”

On choosing the next stop in his academic and athletic journeys, Reeves said: “Belmont Abbey is a beautiful school, and I have a friend that goes there who tells me nothing but the best about the school. He gave the suggestion about reaching out to the coach, so I did and the rest was history. I fell in love with the school’s environment on the first visit and I was sold after that.”