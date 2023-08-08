Mount Airy wins NW1A Conference Cup

Mount Airy wrestlers gather for a group photo after winning the program’s 10th consecutive conference tournament championship.
Granite Bear Athletics
The Northwest 1A Conference Champion Mount Airy golf team is pictured following a 2022 match. Pictured, from left: Anna Peterson, Sidney Kate Venable, Mercer Meadows, Kalyssa Sakowski and Addie Phipps.
Granite Bear Athletics
Mount Airy’s 10 soccer seniors are recognized following a victory over Elkin. Pictured, from left, back row: assistant coach Wes Hurley, assistant coach Holden Hurley, Elkin Lopez, Noah Lambert, Carson Hill, Edwin Agabo, Juan Carlos Equihua, Carlos Diaz and head coach Will Hurley. Front row: Agripino Perez, Pablo Salmeron, Edwin Ramirez and Christopher Flores.
Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy was named the 2022-23 Wells Fargo Conference Cup winner for the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A), marking the school’s second consecutive conference cup victory.
The Wells Fargo Conference Cup awards points based on a school’s finish in the conference standings for each sport. The conference cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo State Cup, which awards points to schools based on postseason performances.
Each conference determines its own method of point distribution.
Since the NW1A Conference is composed of seven schools, teams were awarded seven points for each conference championship victory. Second-place finishes earned a school six points, third-place finishes earned five points and one fewer through seventh place.
If schools tied in the final standings, each team would split an equal amount of points. For example: Mount Airy and Alleghany tied for first in volleyball, so instead of one getting seven points and the other getting six points, both teams received 6.5 points.
Schools that did not have enough participants to compete as a team in a particular sport weren’t given any points in that sport.
The final standings for the 2022-23 NW1A Conference Cup were:
1. Mount Airy 123.5
2. Elkin 100
3. South Stokes 84
4. East Wilkes 76.5
5. Starmount 68.5
6. North Stokes 51
7. Alleghany 47.5
Five schools stayed in the same spots from the 2021-22 school year: Mount Airy, Elkin, South Stokes, North Stokes and Alleghany. The only change between the years saw Starmount and East Wilkes swap the No. 4 and No. 5 spots.
Mount Airy and Elkin combined to win 15 of the NW1A’s 21 conference titles. Mount Airy dominated the fall season by finishing first in six sports, Elkin dominated winter with titles in four sports, and South Stokes had the most conference titles in the spring with three.
According to the NCHSAA’s Average Daily Membership (ADM) report for the 2022-23 school year, Starmount was the largest NW1A school with an ADM of 645 and North Stokes was the smallest with an ADM of 310.
From highest ADM to lowest in the conference: Starmount 645, South Stokes 592, Mount Airy 577, East Wilkes 530, Elkin 453, Alleghany 422 and North Stokes 310.
Mount Airy
The Granite Bears won nine conference championships out of 21 varsity sports offered in the conference: girls cross country, football, girls golf (tied), boys soccer, girls tennis, volleyball (tied), wrestling, girls soccer and boys outdoor track.
Mount Airy also led the conference in second-place finishes with six: boys cross country, girls basketball, boys swim, boys indoor track, boys golf and boys tennis.
The Bears finished third in four sports – boys basketball, girls swim, girls indoor track (tied) and baseball – and only had two finishes outside the top three.
Mount Airy was one of only two NW1A school to field a team in all 21 sports, and was the only conference school that never finished sixth or seventh in a sport.
Elkin
The Buckin’ Elks won six conference championships in 2022-23, second-only to Mount Airy’s nine. The Elks won titles in: boys cross country, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys indoor track, girls indoor track and boys tennis.
Elkin also had two second-place finishes in girls soccer and boys outdoor track, while taking third in a conference-high six sports: girls cross country, girls golf, boys soccer (tied), girls tennis (tied), boys golf and girls outdoor track.
The Buckin’ Elks joined the Granite Bears as the only NW1A athletic programs to field teams in 21 sports. Elkin had seven finishes outside the top three and only one seventh-place finish.
South Stokes
The Sauras ended the 2022-23 school year with five conference championships: girls golf (tied), boys basketball, baseball (tied), boys golf and softball.
South added two second-place finishes in girls cross country and boys soccer, then finished third in two additional sports – boys cross country and girls indoor track.
South finished outside the top three in 10 sports, including a conference-high four sixth-place finishes. The Sauras didn’t finish seventh in any sport, but didn’t field a team in two sports.
East Wilkes
The Cardinals won a pair of conference championships this past year, taking the NW1A Titles in girls basketball and girls outdoor track.
East tied Starmount for the second-most runner-up finishes with three: girls tennis, girls indoor track and softball. The Cards added a trio of third-place finishes as well, taking the bronze medal in football, wrestling and boys tennis.
East Wilkes finished outside the top three in nine sports, including a conference-high five fourth-place finishes. East fielded teams 17-of-21 sports and never finished in seventh place.
Starmount
The Rams were the only NW1A school that didn’t win a conference title in 2022-23, but still managed to tie for the third-most top-three finishes with nine.
Starmount finished second in three sports – football, girl swimming and wrestling – while tying Elkin for the most third-place finishes with six: boys soccer, volleyball, girls basketball, boys swimming, softball and boys outdoor track.
The Rams finished outside the top three in nine sports, including a conference-high five fifth-place finishes. Starmount fielded teams in 18-of-21 sports.
North Stokes
The Vikings won the NW1A Title in baseball (tied) this past year and added a runner-up finish in boys basketball.
North tied Mount Airy with the second-most third-place finishes with four: girls tennis, girls basketball, boys indoor track and girls soccer.
North Stokes finished outside the top three in 10 sports, tying Alleghany with a conference-high five seventh-place finishes. The Vikings fielded teams in 16-of-21 sports.
Alleghany
The Trojans won the NW1A Title in volleyball (tied) in 2022-23, then finished runner-up in girls outdoor track.
Alleghany didn’t finish third in any sport, but tied East Wilkes with five fourth-place finishes: boys basketball, boys swimming, girls swimming, wrestling and boys tennis.
The Trojans finished outside the top three in 14 sports, tying North Stokes with a conference-high five seventh-place finishes. Alleghany fielded teams in 16-of-21 sports.