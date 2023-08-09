Webster signs with N.C. Wesleyan

August 9, 2023
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Cam’ron Webster is joined by his family before signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play college football at N.C. Wesleyan University. Granite Bear Athletics
The Mount Airy coaching staff surrounds Cam’ron Webster at his college signing with N.C. Wesleyan University.

Cam’ron Webster is joined by Mount Airy’s 2022 State Championship squad before the team received their rings.

Mount Airy’s Cam’ron Webster (59) wraps up East Surry quarterback Folger Boaz (2) during a 2022 game.

Mount Airy’s Cam’ron Webster signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his football career at N.C. Wesleyan University.

“It feels great,” Webster said on becoming a college athlete. “It’s going to be completely different. It’s a new experience, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to continue to play.

“I look forward to earning my spot – showing the coaches and players I deserve to be on that field. Also, meeting new people and making new friends.”

Webster, who began playing football in third grade, said he never really considered playing collegiate football growing up. He had a change of heart going into his junior year, and as a result started taking the sport more seriously and believed in himself and the work he was putting in.

“When the opportunity arrived I thought about it, and my mother’s encouragement helped me make the decision and I believe it was the correct one,” Webster said. “Thanks to all the coaches at Mount Airy that saw my potential and pushed me to be a better version of myself, to my teammates for believing and trusting in my abilities, and to my mother for always pushing me to aspire for bigger and better endeavors.”

Mount Airy head coach J.K. Adkins said the defensive lineman showed flashes of greatness through his junior year, then became one of the Bears’ most consistent players as a senior. That consistent dominance, paired with his success in the classroom, is what earned Webster this opportunity according to Adkins.

In his final two seasons at Mount Airy, Webster was a two-time all-conference selection, a two-time conference champion, a 1A West Regional Champion and a 1A State Champion.

“Cam is a tremendous player, but more importantly he has tremendous character. He was a leader for our team and never had to say a word,” Adkins said. “We wish him the best going forward. I am very honored to know him and have an opportunity to coach him. Our team will miss his presence.”

Webster helped Mount Airy accumulate an overall record of 28-2 across his two years on varsity. This included two undefeated campaigns in the Northwest 1A Conference, as well as the aforementioned regional and state titles.

The Bears’ defense dominated opponent after opponent in 2021 and 2022. Mount Airy held opponents to an average of 5.5 points across both seasons, and fifteen of the team’s 30 games in that span were shutouts.

Webster was a crucial part of the team’s success, racking up 148 total tackles and 33 tackles for a loss as a varsity player. He would also disrupt opposing offenses in ways that didn’t show on the stat sheet.

“He has the quickest first step I have ever seen,” Adkins said. “His mental understanding of the game and blocking schemes is as good as I have ever coached. A strong argument could be made for him to be our MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.”

Mount Airy graduated key pieces of its defense in 2022, which only gave Webster an even bigger opportunity. The Bears faced a tough nonconference schedule against opponents from higher divisions to start the year, still going 3-1 while surrendering 10 touchdowns.

Mount Airy went on to limit its next 11 opponents to a combined seven touchdowns, including just one touchdown each for Draughn and Tarboro in the 1A West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship.

Adkins said Webster “dominated” both championship games, but in different ways. Webster helped the Bears contain one of the state’s most dynamic offenses in the regional final, then did the same in the state championship while also starting at offensive guard – a position he had never played before.

A historic performance in the state title game gave Mount Airy it’s first state championship since 2008.

“It meant EVERYTHING going out a state champ,” Webster said. “There’s no other way I would have it. I will always be a champion and it feels awesome!”

The state championship on its own was an indescribable experience, but Webster said it was even more special because of who he shared the experience with.

“My favorite moment was playing with my younger brother D.J. Joyce and being able to win the Championship together, side by side,” he said. “Also, being able to help push him to better himself, and showing him what it takes to win and the sacrifices that have to be made.

“My time playing for Mount Airy was amazing, and I’m beyond thankful for everything they have done for me. I’m truly thankful for the opportunities they gave me. Mount Airy will always be home, and I will forever be a Bear.”