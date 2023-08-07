All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Swimming

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).
All-Conference Honors were given to swimmers that finished in the top two of their specific event, with Honorable Mentions being anyone that finished third.
The total number of events in which athlete earned All-Conference (AC) or Honorable Mention (HM) will follow their name in parentheses.
Girls Swimming All-Conference
East Surry — Claire Hull (4 AC), Kaci Collins (4 AC), Haley Joyce (3 AC), Kennedy Cook (3 AC), Lydia Hough (2 AC), Ilihanie Caro (2 AC, 2 HM), Abygail Caro (2 AC, 2 HM), Riley Yard (1 AC)
Millennium Charter — did not field a girls swim team in 2021-22
Mount Airy — Emma Bowman (2 AC), Laura Livengood (1 AC, 1 HM), Eleanor Edwards (1 AC, 1 HM), Katelyn York (1 HM)
North Surry — Kara Bryant (3 AC, 1 HM), Baley Hawks (1 AC, 1 HM), Molly Easter (1 AC, 1 HM), MaryAnn Grimes (1 AC), Gwen Bode (1 HM)
Surry Central — Mallory Cave (4 AC), Brittany Frausto (3 AC), Dafne Salgado-Perez (2 AC), Maddie Wolfe (2 AC, 1 HM)
SEASON SUMMARY
East Surry
The Cardinals won the FH2A Championship as a team. Kelly Elliott was named FH2A Coach of the Year.
East Surry’s All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections are listed below with their respective events. All races are measured in yards.
• Claire Hull: 200 Individual Medley Champion, 100 Breaststroke Champion
• Kaci Collins: 200 Freestyle Champion, 100 Butterfly Runner-up
• Haley Joyce: 500 Freestyle Champion, 100 Backstroke Runner-up
• Kennedy Cook: 200 Freestyle Runner-up, 500 Freestyle Runner-up
• Lydia Hough: 200 Individual Medley Runner-up
• Ilihanie Caro: 50 Freestyle third place, 100 Freestyle third place
• Abygail Caro: 100 Butterfly third place, 100 Backstroke third place
• Haley Joyce, Claire Hull, Kaci Collins, Ilihanie Caro: 200 Medley Relay Champion
• Abygail Caro, Kennedy Cook, Kaci Collins, Claire Hull: 400 Freestyle Relay Champion
• Abygail Caro, Lydia Hough, Riley Yard, Ilihanie Caro: 200 Freestyle Relay Runner-up
The following Cardinals competed at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship: Cook, Joyce, Collins, Hull, Hough, Abygail Caro and Ilihanie Caro. Six of the team’s seven regional competitors qualified for states, and East Surry finished No. 4 as a team at regionals.
Top five regional finishers for East Surry include: the 200 Freestyle Relay Regional Runner-up team of Caro, Collins, Cook and Hull; Collins and Cook who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 200 freestyle; Hull who took fourth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Joyce and Collins who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 500 freestyle; and the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team of Collins, Caro, Cook and Joyce.
Cook, Joyce, Collins, Hull, Abygail Caro and Ilihanie Caro helped East Surry finish No. 10 as a team at the 1A/2A State Championship.
Two of the Cards’ relay teams finished in the top eight at the state championship. The 200 freestyle relay team of Caro, Collins, Cook and Hull finished sixth at states, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Cook, Collins, Joyce and Hull took eighth.
Mount Airy
The Granite Bears finished third as a team at the NW1A Championship.
Mount Airy’s All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections are listed below with their respective events.
• Emma Bowman: 200 Freestyle Runner-up
• Laura Livengood: 50 Freestyle third place
• Eleanor Edwards: 100 Backstroke third place
• Emma Bowman, Laura Livengood, Eleanor Edwards, Katelyn York: 400 Freestyle Relay Runner-up
Bowman, Livengood, Edwards and York competed at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship, where Mount Airy finished No. 18 as a team.
Bowman had Mount Airy’s only top-10 finish at regionals by taking seventh in the 500 freestyle. The Bears did not qualify for the 1A/2A State Championship.
North Surry
The Greyhounds finished FH2A Runner-up as a team, and Kara Bryant was named FH2A Female Swimmer of the Year.
North Surry’s All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections are listed below with their respective events.
• Kara Bryant: 100 Butterfly Champion, 100 Backstroke Champion
• Baley Hawks, Molly Easter, MaryAnn Grimes, Kara Bryant: 400 Freestyle Relay Runner-up
• Gwen Bode, Kara Bryant, Molly Easter, Baley Hawks: 200 Medley Relay third place
Bryant, Grimes, Easter, Hawks, Anna Flippen, Savanna Jones and Mia Reynolds competed at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship, where North Surry tied for No. 16 as a team. Bryant finished Regional Runner-up in both the 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke.
Bryant went on to finish No. 5 in both events at the 1A/2A State Championship.
Surry Central
The Golden Eagles finished fourth as a team at the FH2A Championship.
Surry Central’s All-Conference and Honorable Mention selections are listed below with their respective events.
• Mallory Cave: 50 Freestyle Champion, 100 Freestyle Champion
• Brittany Frausto: 100 Breaststroke Runner-up
• Maddie Wolfe: 500 Freestyle third place
• Brittany Frausto, Dafne Salgado-Perez, Mallory Cave, Maddie Wolfe: 200 Freestyle Relay Champion
• Mallory Cave, Brittany Frausto, Maddie Wolfe, Dafne Salgado-Perez: 200 Medley Relay Runner-up
Cave, Wolfe, Frausto, Salgado-Perez and Fernanda Camacho competed at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship, where Surry Central finished No. 11 as a team.
Cave won the 200 Freestyle Regional Championship and captured a bronze medal in the 500 freestyle. She competed in both events at the 1A/2A State Championship, where she finished fifth in the 200 and seventh in the 500.