East Surry wins FH2A Conference Cup

The Surry Central volleyball team is pictured following a Senior Night victory over North Wilkes.
Angela Schendel | Special to the News
North Surry’s girls basketball team is recognized as the Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Champions.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry’s golf team celebrates its fifth consecutive conference championship.
Cardinal Athletics
The Surry Central boys tennis team gathers for a group photo on Senior Night.
Golden Eagle Athletics
The North Surry boys basketball team is recognized as back-to-back champions in the Foothills 2A Conference. The Greyhounds repeated as both regular season and conference tournament champions.
Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
East Surry’s volleyball team is recognized as Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champions.
Angela Schendel | Special to the News
Five Surry Central girls compete in relay races at the 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championship Meet. Pictured, from left: top row — Rubi Cortes-Rosa, Wendy Cantor, Ivy Toney; bottom row — Aylin Rodriguez, Abigail Hernandez.
Cory Smith | The News
The North Surry indoor track team is pictured with the Foothills 2A Conference Championship trophy.
Greyhound Athletics
East Surry was named the 2022-23 Wells Fargo Conference Cup winner for the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A).
East has won a Conference Cup each of the past years. The Cardinals won the Northwest 1A Conference Cup for the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years, then captured the FH2A Conference Cup in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The Wells Fargo Conference Cup, which awards points based on a school’s finish in the conference standings for each sport, is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup, which awards points to schools based on postseason performances.
Each conference determines its own method of point distribution.
Since the FH2A Conference is composed of seven schools, teams were awarded seven points for each conference championship victory. Second-place finishes earned a school six points, third-place finishes earned five points, and one fewer through seventh place.
If schools tied in the final standings, each team would split an equal amount of points. For example: West Wilkes and North Wilkes tied for first in wrestling, so instead of one getting seven points and the other getting six points, both teams received 6.5 points.
Schools that did not have enough participants to compete as a team in a particular sport weren’t given any points in that sport.
The final standings for the 2022-23 FH2A Conference Cup were:
1. East Surry 102
2. Surry Central 89.5
3. Forbush 89
4. Wilkes Central 84
5. North Surry 82.5
6. North Wilkes 62
7. West Wilkes 60
Three schools stayed in the same spots from the 2021-22 school year: East Surry, Surry Central and Forbush. Wilkes Central and North Surry swapped the fourth and fifth spots, while West Wilkes and North Wilkes swapped the sixth and seventh spots.
According to the NCHSAA’s Average Daily Membership (ADM) report for the 2022-23 school year, Forbush was the largest FH2A school with an ADM of 911 and East Surry was the smallest FH2A school with an ADM of 591.
From highest ADM to lowest in the conference: Forbush 911, Wilkes Central 847, North Surry 832, West Wilkes 710, Surry Central 663, North Wilkes 662 and East Surry 591.
East Surry
The Cardinals won nine conference championships out of 21 varsity sports: football, girls golf, girls tennis, volleyball, girls swimming, boys swimming, baseball, boys golf and boys tennis.
East also finished second in two sports — boys basketball (tied) and girls basketball (tied) — and third in four sports — girls cross country, boys indoor track, softball and girls soccer. East Surry was the only FH2A school to win multiple conference titles in each season.
The Cards fielded a team in 20 of 21 sports and only finished outside the top three in five sports.
Surry Central
FH2A Conference Cup Runner-up Surry Central did not win any conference championships, but the Golden Eagles had the most runner-up finishes, seven, of any FH2A schools. The Eagles finished second in: boys cross country, girls cross country, boys soccer, volleyball, girls indoor track, boys tennis and boys outdoor track.
The Eagles added two thirds in boys swimming and wrestling (tied).
Surry Central was the only FH2A school to field all 21 teams in 2022-23. It was also the only school to never finish in last in a sport, while every other FH2A team had at least two seventh-place finishes.
Forbush
The Falcons won conference championships in two sports: boys soccer and girls track.
Forbush trailed only Surry Central in second-place finishes with five: girls tennis, baseball, boys golf, softball and girls soccer. The Falcons’ four third-place finishes — boys cross country, girls swimming, boys outdoor track and boys tennis — tied with East Surry for the most in the conference.
The Falcons had nine finishes outside the top three and didn’t field a team in one sport.
Wilkes Central
The Wilkes Eagles won five conference championships: boys cross country, girls cross country, girls indoor track, girls soccer and boys outdoor track. This was second only to East Surry’s nine titles.
The Eagles added four second-place finishes: football, girls golf, boys swimming and boys indoor track.
Bringing Wilkes Central down was its nine finishes in the bottom three, including a league-high four seventh-place finishes. Wilkes Central was also hurt because it didn’t field a girls swimming team.
North Surry
The Greyhounds won a trio of conference championships, and all three were winter sports: boys basketball, girls basketball and boys indoor track.
North Surry added five more top-three finishes after taking second in both girls swimming and boys outdoor track, then the Hounds finished third in girls golf, wrestling and girls indoor track.
The Greyhounds had 12 finishes outside the top three and didn’t field a team in one sport.
North Wilkes
The Vikings won one conference championship, tying for the top spot in wrestling, after not winning a conference title in 2021-22.
North Wilkes also finished second in girls basketball (tied), then finished third in girls tennis.
The Vikings finished outside the top three in 15 sports, including a league-high eight fourth-place finishes. North Wilkes didn’t field a team in three sports.
West Wilkes
The Blackhawks won conference championships in two sports: wrestling (tied) and softball.
West Wilkes added two second-place finishes in boys basketball (tied) and girls outdoor track, as well as two third-place finishes in baseball and boys golf.
West finished outside the top three in 11 sports, and didn’t field a team in four sports.