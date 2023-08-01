All-Conference Spotlight: Boys Indoor Track

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
North Surry’s Jared Hiatt repeated as 1A/2A Long Jump State Champion with a mark of 21-09.00 feet. Hiatt also won a silver medal in high jump and a bronze medal in triple jump. Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Ignacio Morales paces himself during the 3,200-meter run at the 1A/2A State Championship.

Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks competes in long jump at the 1A/2A State Championship.

East Surry’s Matthew Edwards sprints his leg of the 4x200-meter relay at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.

The North Surry indoor track team is pictured with the Foothills 2A Conference trophy. The Greyhound boys won the conference title, and senior Jared Hiatt was named Co-Male Athlete of the Year.

Mount Airy’s Caden Ratcliff completes his leg of the 4x200-meter relay at the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

Surry Central’s Alexis Pedraza reaches the final straightaway for the 4x800-meter relay at the 1A/2A State Championship.

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions are signified by an (HM) following the selection’s name.

Any athlete that earned All-Conference Honors in multiple events will have the number of events following their name.

Boys Indoor Track & Field All-Conference

East Surry – Matthew Edwards (2), Tristain Hernandez, Gabriel Harpe, Stephen Keener, Kole Pruitt

Millennium Charter – no All-Conference selections for indoor track

Mount Airy – Connor Burrell (3), Caden Ratcliff (4), Freddy Hernandez (3), Ian Gallimore (2), Blake Hawks (3), Declan Conner (2), Alex Leiva

North Surry – Talan Vernon (2), Jake Simmons (2), Javier Villalon, Chamylle Harrison, Jared Hiatt (4), Malachi Power, Jaime Martinez

Surry Central – Ignacio Morales (4), Alexis Pedraza (2), Brangly Mazariegos (2), Sony Orozco-Flores

Season Summary

East Surry

The Cardinals placed third as a team at the FH2A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Matthew Edwards: 300-Meter Dash Champion, 55-Meter Dash Runner-up

• Tristain Hernandez: 55 Meters Champion

• Kole Pruitt: Shot Put Champion

• Gabriel Harpe: High Jump Runner-up

• Stephen Keener: Triple Jump Runner-up

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears placed second as a team at the NW1A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Blake Hawks: Long Jump Champion, Triple Jump Champion

• Connor Burrell: 55 Meters Runner-up

• Caden Ratcliff: 1,000 Meters Runner-up

• Freddy Hernandez: 1,600 Meters Runner-up, 3,200 Meters Runner-up

• Connor Burrell, Caden Ratcliff, Ian Gallimore, Blake Hawks: 4×200 Champion

• Connor Burrell, Ian Gallimore, Declan Conner, Caden Ratcliff: 4×400 Champion

• Freddy Hernandez, Alex Leiva, Declan Conner, Caden Ratcliff: 4×800 Runner-up

Hawks went on to win bronze medals in both long jump and triple jump at the 1A/2A State Championship.

Millennium Charter

The Lions placed fourth as a team at the NP1A Championship.

No Millennium athletes finish in the top two for their event(s), but Mannix Pettry and Sam King each finished third: Pettry in the 1,000 meters and King in shot put.

North Surry

The Greyhounds won the FH2A Team Championship. Jared Hiatt was named FH2A Co-Male Athlete of the Year, and Daniel Draughn was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

The following athletes placed in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Jared Hiatt: High Jump Champion, Long Jump Champion, Triple Jump Champion

• Talan Vernon: 55 Meters Champion

• Chamylle Harrison: 55 Hurdles Champion

• Jake Simmons: 300 Meters Runner-up

• Javier Villalon: 500 Meters Runner-up

• Jaime Martinez: Shot Put Runner-up

• Jared Hiatt, Talan Vernon, Jake Simmons, Malachi Powers: 4×200 Runner-up

Hiatt went on to win the 1A/2A Long Jump State Championship, while also earning a silver medal in high jump and a bronze medal in triple jump.

Surry Central

The Golden Eagles placed fourth as a team at the FH2A Championship. Ignacio Morales was named FH2A Co-Male Athlete of the Year.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Ignacio Morales: 1,000 Meters Champion, 1,600 Meters Champion, 3,200 Meters Champion

• Alexis Pedraza: 1,600 Meters Runner-up

• Brangly Mazariegos: 3,200 Meters Runner-up

• Sony Orozco-Flores, Alexis Pedraza, Brangly Mazariegos, Ignacio Morales: 4×800 Runner-up

Morales went on to win a bronze medal in the 3,200 meters at the 1A/2A State Championship.

The Eagles’ 4×800 team also competed at states, with the team of Pedraza, Mazariegos, Ricky Rivera and Isaac Eller finishing No. 15.