All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Indoor Track

Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears the high jump bar at the 1A/2A State Championship. Cory Smith | The News
North Surry’s Ella Riggs releases the shot at the 1A/2A State Championship.

Surry Central’s Rubi Cortes-Rosa runs her leg of the 4x400-meter relay at the 1A/2A State Championship.

East Surry’s Addison Goins, left, looks to hold her position in the 4x800-meter relay at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.

Surry Central’s Ivy Toney looks to pass a competitor in the 4x800-meter relay at the 1A/2A State Championship.

North Surry’s Ariana Liberatore soars while competing in long jump at the 1A/2A State Championship.

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

Any athlete that earned All-Conference Honors in multiple events will have the number of events following their name.

Girls Indoor Track All-Conference

East Surry — Addison Goins (2)

Millennium Charter — Ava Utt, Ava Hiatt

Mount Airy — Kylie James

North Surry — Lenae Sumner, Ariana Liberatore (3), Ella Riggs, Anna Escobar, Cassie Hiatt, Sarah Sutphin, Kim Elias

Surry Central — Rubi Cortes-Rosa (3), Aylin Rodriguez (2), Ivy Toney (4), Wendy Cantor (2), Cassie Sneed, Abigail Hernandez, Lanie Fitzgerald

Season Summary

East Surry

The Cardinals placed sixth as a team at the FH2A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Addison Goins: 1,600 Meters Runner-up, 3,200 Meters Runner-up

Millennium Charter

The Lions placed fourth as a team at the NP1A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Ava Utt: High Jump Champion

• Ava Hiatt: Shot Put Runner-up

Utt went on to compete at the 1A/2A State Championship and finished No. 12 in high jump.

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears tied for third as a team at the NW1A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Kylie James: Shot Put Champion

North Surry

The Greyhounds placed third as a team at the FH2A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Ella Riggs: Shot Put Champion

• Ariana Liberatore: Long Jump Champion, Triple Jump Runner-up

• Lenae Sumner: High Jump Runner-up

• Anna Escobar: Shot Put Runner-up

• Cassie Hiatt, Sarah Sutphin, Kim Elias, Ariana Liberatore: 4×200 Runner-up

Riggs went on to win a silver medal in shot put at the 1A/2A State Championship.

Liberatore and Sumner also competed in the state championship meet. Liberatore finished No. 11 in long jump, and did not place in triple jump. Sumner tied for No. 16 in high jump.

Surry Central

The Golden Eagles placed second as a team at the FH2A Championship.

The following athletes finished in the top two for their event(s) at the conference meet:

• Rubi Cortes-Rosa: 1,000 Meters Runner-up

• Ivy Toney: Pole Vault Runner-up

• Aylin Rodriguez, Ivy Toney, Wendy Cantor, Cassie Sneed: 4×200 Champion

• Wendy Cantor, Aylin Rodriguez, Ivy Toney, Rubi Cortes-Rosa: 4×400 Champion

• Rubi Cortes-Rosa, Ivy Toney, Abigail Hernandez, Lanie Fitzgerald: 4×800 Champion

Surry Central’s three relay teams qualified for the 1A/2A State Championship, though the 4×200 team didn’t compete.

The 4×400 team of Rodriguez, Toney, Cantor and Cortes-Rosa finished No. 7 at states, and the 4×800 team of Cortes-Rosa, Toney, Cantor and Hernandez finished No. 9.