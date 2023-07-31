Granite Bear grad Greene named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Staff Report
PHILADELPHIA — Mount Airy graduate and Wake Forest redshirt junior Donavon Greene was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club Monday.

A different Demon Deacon wide receiver has been named to the watch list in each of the last four seasons: Sage Surratt in 2020, Jaquarii Roberson in 2021 and A.T. Perry in 2022. Overall, the Deacs have had five watch list members for the Maxwell Award in that time.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937. It is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Wake Forest has had a plethora of great receivers over the last four seasons with the likes of Greg Dortch, Sage Surratt, Jaquarii Roberson and A.T. Perry all earning All-America honors since 2018.

Greene, a Dec. 2018 graduate of Mount Airy High School, has been as consistently good as all of them over his career, holding the career program record with 18.6 yards per reception. The Mount Airy native also averaged 20.1 yards per reception in 2020 for the highest single-season mark in Wake Forest history (min. 25 receptions).

He has also been a consistent presence since stepping on campus in 2019, hauling in at least one pass in all 25 career games he has played.

When returning kickoffs, he has also been one of the better players in program history, averaging 32.40 yards per kick return over his career. In 2020 against Campbell, Greene registered a 96-yard kick return touchdown, the program’s first since Kevin Marion in 2007. The 96-yard return tied for sixth longest in program history.

Greene is coming off his best season to date. In 2022, Greene finished second on the team in receiving yards with a career-high 642 yards while also leading the team in yards per reception with 17.4 and a career-high six touchdown receptions. This included two multi-touchdown games against nationally-ranked opponents Clemson and North Carolina.

Prior to the season, he was named a Phil Steele Preseason First Team All-ACC member while landing a spot on Athlon Sports Second Team All-ACC team.

Greene was a four-year varsity player at Mount Airy that helped the team win multiple conference championships as well as the 1AA West Regional Championship in 2017. He is Surry County’s all-time leader in career yards receiving with 3,174, receiving touchdowns with 37 and receptions with 143.

Greene was a multi-time All-State selection that competed in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. The Bears posted an overall record of 47-9 during Greene’s tenure, including a 26-2 record across his junior and senior seasons.

Greene also won a state championship in outdoor track and lettered in basketball.