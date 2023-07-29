All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Basketball

July 29, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
The North Surry Greyhounds are recognized as Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Champions. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Surry Central's All-Conference selections are pictured with their certificates. From left: Ashley Santamaria and Ragan Hall.

Mount Airy coaches and All-Conference selections are pictured following the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship. From left: coach Angela Mayfield, Morgan Mayfield, Alissa Clabo, Addie Marshall and coach Alicia Henson.

East Surry's All-Conference selections are pictured with their certificates. From left: Addie Phipps, Bella Hutchens and Merry Parker Boaz.

North Surry's All-Conference selections are pictured with their certificates. From left: Callie Robertson, Sarah Mauldin and Sadie Badgett.

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions are signified by an (HM) following the selection’s name.

Girls Basketball All-Conference

• East Surry — Merry Parker Boaz, Bella Hutchens, Addie Phipps, Brooklyn Gammons (HM)

• Millennium Charter — did not field a team in 2022-23

• Mount Airy — Morgan Mayfield, Alissa Clabo, Addie Marshall, Da’nya Mills (HM)

• North Surry — Sadie Badgett, Sarah Mauldin, Callie Robertson, Kalyn Collins (HM)

• Surry Central — Ashley Santamaria, Ragan Hall, Layla Wall (HM)

Season Summary

East Surry

The Cardinals tied for second in the FH2A standings with an 9-3 record, then advanced to the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament. Addie Phipps was selected for the All-Tournament Team.

East Surry reached the second round of the State Playoffs as the No. 12 seed in the 2A West. The Cards finished the season 20-6 overall.

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears finished second in the NW1A standings at 9-3, then advanced to the semifinals of the NW1A Tournament. Morgan Mayfield was selected for the All-Tournament team and was recognized as NW1A Player of the Year.

Mount Airy reached the second round of the State Playoffs as the No. 19 seed in the 1A West. The Bears finished the season 16-11 overall.

North Surry

The Greyhounds finished 10-2 in the FH2A Conference to repeat as regular season conference champions. North went on to finish FH2A Tournament Runner-up.

Shane Slate was named FH2A Coach of the Year, and both Sadie Badgett and Josie Tompkins were selected for the All-Tournament Team.

North Surry reached the second round of the State Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the 2A West. The Hounds finished the season 17-9 overall.

Surry Central

The Golden Eagles finished fifth in the FH2A standings with a 3-9 record and reached the first round of the FH2A Tournament.

Central reached the first round of the State Playoffs as the No. 23 seed in the 2A West. The Eagles finished the season 12-13 overall.