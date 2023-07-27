Mount Airy holds Youth Football Camp

July 27, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy head coach J.K. Adkins speaks with campers. Cory Smith | The News
Mac Hiatt, left, and Chevy Hodges race to the finish line.

<p>Mario Revels takes down the tackling bag.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mario Revels takes down the tackling bag.

<p>Tae McLeod, left, and Levi Hawks prepare for a photo finish in their footrace.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Tae McLeod, left, and Levi Hawks prepare for a photo finish in their footrace.

<p>Kanon Gardner drops back to pass.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kanon Gardner drops back to pass.

<p>Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins speaks with campers at the conclusion of the two-day camp.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins speaks with campers at the conclusion of the two-day camp.

<p>Mount Airy coach David Meredith leads a lineman drill.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy coach David Meredith leads a lineman drill.

<p>Alex Escutia makes a touchdown reception.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Alex Escutia makes a touchdown reception.

<p>Campers take part in a game of Fox and the Hound.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Campers take part in a game of Fox and the Hound.

<p>Multiple campers compete for a reception.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Multiple campers compete for a reception.

Mount Airy high school hosted the Junior Granite Bear Football Camp July 24-25.

Campers were instructed by Mount Airy coaches, as well as current and former players.

The Granite Bears are coming off a 15-1 season in which the team won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, 1A West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship.

The camp was held primarily at the Bears’ practice field, but concluded with the 60-plus campers walking together to Wallace Shelton Stadium.

“Thank you again for attending our camp. We had a blast this week,” said Mount Airy head coach J.K. Adkins. “You guys come watch us on Friday nights. I enjoy watching you guys play in that end zone down there. It’s about as fun as what goes on out here.

“Come out and have a great time. We’ll have North Surry here in the stadium in about three weeks.”

Adkins continued: “Parents, thank you so much for bringing these guys. We had a great two-day period with them and hopefully they had fun. Bring them back next year, and we’ll see you here in a few weeks.”

All campers were given certificates for attending. Campers that won the various competitions were given an additional certificate, as well as a Medallion honoring the team’s 2022 1A State Championship.

The medallion was engraved with, “Mount Airy Granite Bears,” on one side and team photo on the reverse.

Competitions were held in each age group.

K-2 Champions

Obstacle Course Champion: Jayden Hayes

Punt Champion: William Belk

Pass Champion Tristan McLeod

Kick Champion: Jayden Hayes

3-5 Champions

Obstacle Course Champion: Henry Hauser

Punt Champion: Tristyn Martin

Pass Champion: Fisher Levan

Kick Champion: Cameron Hughes

6-8 Champions

Obstacle Course Champion: Baker Leathers

Punt Champion: Alex Escutia

Pass Champion: Miles Fonville

Kick Champion: Miles Fonville

Mount Airy opens the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 against crosstown rival North Surry.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports