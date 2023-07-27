SCC teams receive All-Academic Honors

Knights’ volleyball, softball teams recognized

Staff Report
The Surry Community College softball team ranked No. 10 among NJCAA Region 10 school in cumulative GPA.
The Surry Community College volleyball team ranked No. 11 among NJCAA Region 10 schools in cumulative GPA.

CHARLOTTE — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) recently announced the 2022-23 Academic Teams of the Year.

The Surry Community College softball and volleyball teams received distinction of All-Academic teams, which requires each team to have a combined GPA greater than 3.0.

Surry is one of only three colleges among the 37 Region 10 members to have multiple teams earn All-Academic accolades along with those teams being ranked nationally in their sport by the NJCAA.

“Our student-athletes once again proved their commitment to academics while also having incredible success on the court and field,” said Surry athletic director Mark Tucker. “These awards are a direct reflection of the hard work from our student-athletes and our coaches. Surry Community College is fortunate to have student-athletes that strive to pursue their educational goals along with coaches that emphasize academic excellence on a daily basis.”

The Knights finished third among Region 10 softball teams with a 3.28 grade point average, which was the 10th-highest GPA among teams in all sports in the region.

On the diamond, the Knights finished as Region 10 Runner-Up with an overall record of 29-19. Surry was ranked as high as No. 2 nationally by the NJCAA during the season.

Team members included: Megan Atkins (Surry Central High School), Maegan Banks (East Surry), Abigail Barrow (Northwest Guilford), Rachel Cooke (Maiden), Abbigail Draughn (North Surry), Kassie Eldreth (Alexander Central), Hannah Hall (Starmount), Carlee Jones (Surry Central), Skylar Partin (Mount Airy), Hannah Patterson (West Forsyth), Kaylee Snow (Surry Central), Kennedy-Grace White (Starmount), Lainey Williamson (Reagan) and McKenzie Mixon (Davie).

Surry finished second among Region 10 volleyball programs with a 3.26 grade point average, which was the 11th-highest GPA among teams in all sports in the region.

The Knights volleyball team posted a 23-3 overall record and captured the Region 10 Western Division Championship for the second consecutive year. The team was also ranked in the top 20 nationally by the NJCAA.

Volleyball team members included: McKinley Duncan (Northview Academy), Emma Freed (Starmount), Camilla Garner (SW Guilford), Laci Hash (Galax), Coree Haywood-Parker (Southwest Guilford), Pa Chia Khang (Maiden HS), Anna Martin (South Stokes HS), Kara Moore (Wheatmore HS), Anna Stevens (Oak Grove) and Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard),

Surry was also one of only eight Region 10 colleges with multiple teams honored by the NJCAA joining Brunswick, Caldwell, Pitt, Spartanburg Methodist, Catawba Valley, Sandhills, and USC-Sumter.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletic teams for their academic achievements,” Tucker said. “Our overall grade point average this past academic year was a combined 3.12 from all of our student-athletes. Our coaches are outstanding with putting an emphasis on academic success.”