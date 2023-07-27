All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Tennis

July 27, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy’s tennis team is pictured its hardware following the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament. Pictured, from left — back row: Charlotte Hauser, coach Luke Graham, Emma Rudisill, Hannah Burney, Audrey Brown, Carrie Marion, Audrey Marion, Greer Tidd and Emmie Brant. Front row: Kancie Tate and Ella Brant. Granite Bear Athletics
<p>East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli are recognized for reaching 100 career wins prior to a 2022 playoff football game. Pictured, from left: then-Athletic Director Austin Fleming, coach Alison Hooker, Martin, Ruedisueli and Principal Shannon DuPlessis.</p> <p>JR Willoughby Photography</p>

East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli are recognized for reaching 100 career wins prior to a 2022 playoff football game. Pictured, from left: then-Athletic Director Austin Fleming, coach Alison Hooker, Martin, Ruedisueli and Principal Shannon DuPlessis.

JR Willoughby Photography

<p>North Surry’s Whitley Hege hits a forehand in the No. 1 singles match against Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry’s Whitley Hege hits a forehand in the No. 1 singles match against Surry Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s McKenna Merritt returns a serve in the No. 1 doubles match against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central’s McKenna Merritt returns a serve in the No. 1 doubles match against East Surry.

Cory Smith | The News

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions are signified by an (HM) following the selection’s name.

Girls Tennis All-Conference

East Surry — Tara Martin, Evelyn Ruedisueli, Sophie Hutchens, Taylor Bullington (HM), Mallory Estrada (HM)

Millennium Charter — Did not field a team in 2022-23

Mount Airy — Carrie Marion, Ella Brant, Kancie Tate, Audrey Marion, Charlotte Hauser, Audrey Brown

North Surry — Whitley Hege, Katie Butler (HM), Molly Reeves (HM), Mattie Bare (HM)

Surry Central — McKenna Merritt, Karlie Robertson, Priscilla Gentry (HM), Emma Bryant (HM)

Season summary

East Surry

Dual Team: The Cardinals repeated as FH2A Conference Champions with an undefeated 12-0 record. The team reached the Elite Eight of the 2A Dual Team State Playoffs and finished with an overall record of 15-2.

Senior Tara Martin was named FH2A Player of the Year, and Alison Hooker was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Individual: East Surry players swept the FH2A’s top individual honors at the conference tournament. Junior Sophie Hutchens won the FH2A Singles Championship, and the senior team of Martin/Evelyn Ruedisueli won the FH2A Doubles Championship.

Martin/Ruedisueli went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Championship, then finished 2A State Runner-up.

Hutchens fell in the opening round of the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Tournament.

Mount Airy

Dual Team: The Granite Bears repeated as NW1A Champions with a perfect 10-0 record. The team went on to win its second consecutive 1A West Regional Championship and 1A Dual Team State Championship, finishing the year 21-1 overall.

Sophomore Carrie Marion was named Most Valuable Player of the championship match. Carrie Marion was also named NW1A Player of the Year, and Luke Graham was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

Individual: Mount Airy players swept the NW1A Conference’s top individual honors. Carrie Marion won the NW1A Singles Title, and the duo of senior Kancie Tate and junior Ella Brant won the NW1A Doubles Title.

Carrie Marion won the 1A West Regional Singles Championship, and the team of Tate/Brant won the 1A West Regional Doubles Championship. Marion went on to win the 1A Singles State Championship, and Tate/Brant reached the semifinals of the 1A Doubles State Tournament.

Freshman Audrey Brown (singles) and the senior doubles team of Audrey Marion and Charlotte Hauser also qualified for regionals. Brown dropped her opening match in the singles bracket, while Hauser/Audrey Marion reached the quarterfinals of the doubles bracket.

North Surry

Dual Team: The Greyhounds finished fourth in the FH2A standings with a 6-6 conference record. North finished the year 7-6 overall.

Individual: Senior Whitley Hege qualified for regionals by reaching the semifinals of the FH2A Singles Tournament. She fell in the opening round of the 2A Midwest Regional Singles Tournament.

Surry Central

Dual Team: The Golden Eagles finished fifth in the FH2A standings with a 5-7 conference record. Central finished the year 5-8 overall.

Individual: The doubles team of sophomore McKenna Merritt and junior Karlie Robertson qualified for regionals by reaching the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament. The girls fell in the opening round at the 2A Midwest Regional Doubles Tournament.