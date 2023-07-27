All-Conference Spotlight: Wrestling

Mount Airy coach Cody Atkins, right, is pictured with Granite Bear senior Alex Cox. Cox was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Northwest 1A Conference Championship, while Atkins and the Bears’ coaching staff earned NW1A Coach of the Year Honors
Barbi Manchester | Special to the News
North Surry’s Ty Gwyn lifts Surry Central’s Luis Insunza during the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament.
JR Willoughby Photography
East Surry’s Daniel Villasenor, right, looks to keep North Surry’s Adam Slate grounded during the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament.
JR Willoughby Photography
The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.
East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).
Following each name will be the weight class in which the wrestler competed for their respective conference tournament. All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include “HM” with an athlete’s weight class, and an asterisk signifies an individual conference champion.
Wrestling All-Conference
East Surry — Troy Haywood (145), Andrew Meadows (160), Eli Becker (182), Daniel Villasenor (195), Braden Snow (220), Michael Fischer (126, HM)
Millennium Charter — did not field a team in 2021-22
Mount Airy — Jamie Hearl (106), Hope Horan (113), Brison George (126), Jack Martin (132), Alex Cox (138), John Martin (145), Avery Poindexter (152), Bryson Caudle (160), Edwin Agabo (195), J.D. Harper (220), Charlie Smith (120, HM), Aiden Frank (285, HM)
North Surry — Will Brickell (120), William France (132), Alex Cazares (145), Ty Gwyn (285), Isaac Tate (113, HM), Garrett Shore (182, HM), Adam Slate (195, HM)
Surry Central — Ayden Norman (106), Jose Trejo (113), Xavier Salazar (126), Jeremiah Price (160), Jacob Price (170), Alex Kinton (138, HM), Wyatt Wall (145, HM), Enoc Lopez (220, HM)
Season summary
East Surry
Dual Team: The Cardinals finished fifth in the FH2A standings with a 2-4 conference record, then finished fifth at the FH2A Championship. East Surry finished the season with a 15-15 overall record and did not qualify for the 2A Dual Team State Playoffs.
Individual: Three East Surry wrestlers medaled at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship: Eli Becker won a regional title, Andrew Meadows finished third and Michael Fischer finished fourth. East finished sixth as a team at regionals.
Two of the Cards’ three state qualifiers took home a medal: Becker finished fourth at 182 pounds, and Meadows finished fifth at 160 pounds. Fischer went 0-2 in the 126-pound bracket.
East finished No. 21 as a team at states.
Mount Airy
Dual Team: The Granite Bears won the NW1A Conference Championship, their ninth in the past 10 seasons, with a perfect 5-0 record. Mount Airy also won its 10th consecutive NW1A Tournament Championship.
The Bears reached the Elite Eight of the 1A State Playoffs. The team’s combined overall record, including girls-only matches and JV matches, was 21-1 for the season.
Alex Cox was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the NW1A Tournament, and the Bears’ coaching staff earned NW1A Coach of the Year Honors.
Individual: Three Granite Bears medaled at the 1A West Regional Championship to qualify for the NCHSAA 1A State Tournament: John Martin won a regional championship, Alex Cox was regional runner-up and Traven Thompson finished fourth. Mount Airy finished fourth as a team at the competition.
Martin and Cox went on to medal at the state meet, with Martin finishing fourth at 145 and Cox taking third at 138. Thompson went 1-2 in the 170 bracket.
The Bears finished 13th as a team at states.
The Bears also won hardware at the Women’s Midwest Regional Championship. Four Granite City Wrestlers medaled at regionals to qualify for states: Jamie Hearl won a regional championship, Hope Horan and Jenevy Olalde finished regional runner-up, and Constance Melton finished in fourth.
The Bears finished regional runner-up as a team despite competing against schools from all four public school classifications.
Hearl and Horan each medaled at the Women’s Wrestling Invitational State Championship. Hearl finished regional runner-up at 100, and Horan finished third at 114. Melton went 1-2 in the 132 bracket, and Olalde went 0-2 at 107.
Mount Airy finished eighth as a team at the invitational.
North Surry
Dual Team: The Greyhounds tied for third in the FH2A standings with a 4-2 conference record, then finished third at the FH2A Championship. North finished the season with a 20-11 overall record and did not qualify for the 2A Dual Team State Playoffs.
Individual: Five North Surry wrestlers medaled at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship to give the program its most state qualifiers since 2015: Will Brickell and Garrett Shore were regional runners-up, William France and Ty Gwyn finished third, and Adam Slate finished fourth.
North Surry finished fourth as a team at regionals.
Gwyn and Brickell won medals at states, with Gwyn finishing fifth at 285 and Brickell taking sixth at 120. France went 1-2 at 132, Shore went 1-2 at 182 and Slate went 1-2 at 195.
North Surry finished 15th as a team at states.
Surry Central
Dual Team: The Golden Eagles tied for third in the FH2A standings with a 4-2 conference record, then finished second at the conference tournament. Central finished the year 18-4 overall and did not qualify for the 2A Dual Team State Playoffs.
Jeremiah Price was named FH2A Wrestler of the Year and Most Outstanding Wrestler of the FH2A Championship.
Individual: Six Golden Eagles medaled at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship: Jeremiah Price and Xavier Salazar won regional titles, Jacob Price and Jose Trejo were each regional runner-up, and Ayden Norman and Enoc Lopez finished third. Surry Central finished third as a team at the meet, and Jeremiah Price was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Both Jacob and Jeremiah Price went on to win state titles. Jacob won the 2A 160-pound Championship, his second state title, and Jeremiah won the 2A 152-pound Championship, his fourth state title.
Jeremiah, who was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the state meet, is the 12th wrestler in state history to win four individual wrestling championships.
Salazar and Norman also medaled at the state meet, with Salazar taking fifth at 120 and Norman sixth at 106.
Trejo went 1-2 at 113, and Lopez went 1-2 at 195.
Surry Central finished sixth as a team at the state meet.