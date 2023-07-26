Richardson races to MX Nationals

July 26, 2023
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Wells Richardson soars through the sky at the Muddy Creek Raceway during the Southeast Regional Championship. Foto Finish Fotography
<p>Wells Richardson is pictured with his family after qualifying for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. From left: Michael, Wells, Eliza and Rosanna.</p> <p>Foto Finish Fotography</p>

<p>Wells Richardson is pictured with his ticket to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship after finishing fourth at the Southeast Regional Championship.</p> <p>Foto Finish Fotography</p>

<p>Wells Richardson prepares for the Southeast Regional Amateur Motocross Championship.</p> <p>Foto Finish Fotography</p>

Dobson native Wells Richardson will face off against the top motocross riders in the nation when he competes in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship July 25 — Aug. 1.

The championship, held at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., is a pinnacle of the motocross and features more than 1,000 riders from around the world. It is dubbed “a launch pad for some of the biggest names in professional motocross and supercross,” by mxsports.com.

Wells worked nearly half of his life to ascend to this level that only a small percentage of riders ever see.

Oh, and he’s only 7 years old.

“He has always loved riding bikes,” said Wells’ father Michael Richardson. “He was riding a bike without training wheels at the age of 2, and we bought his first gas-powered dirt bike when he was 4. We could see really quickly that he didn’t have much fear and that he loved to go fast.”

It wasn’t long after that Wells was competing in his first race. He took to the track at East Bend Motorsports in October 2020, then never looked back.

“He had a great time, and from that point on we have traveled all over, racing in many different states,” Michael said. “Along the way, he has won a lot of races and has beaten some of the best riders in the United States. Wells is among the fastest kids in the country, and he is excited to head to Loretta Lynn’s to race against the best of the best.”

Michael added that making it to the championship is “every amateur racer’s dream.”

Wells races with a Cobra CX50 Jr. and competes in the Micro 2 Class. He’s one of only 42 riders nationwide competing in his division at Loretta Lynn’s.

The rising second grader at Dobson Elementary had to undergo a series of qualifying races to reach this point. Riders first competed in area competitions, then top finishers from each area advanced to regional qualifying races.

The U.S. is divided into eight regions for the qualification process: Northeast, Southeast, Mid-East, North Central, South Central, Northwest, Mid-West and Southwest. In order to qualify for a regional championship, riders are required to finish at the top of their division at an area qualifier within that region. The top riders in each region then advance to the national championship.

The number of riders that advance in each area and region vary, but are set beforehand. For example: Wells qualified for nationals by finishing in the top nine in his area and the top six in the Southeast Region.

Wells qualified for the Southeast Regional Championship by finishing fourth at an area qualifier, which was held Feb. 25 at South of the Border Motocross in Hamer, S.C. He went on to the Southeast Regional Championship, held May 26-28 at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville, Tenn., and replicated his fourth-place finish.

Regional riders first compete in heat, and Wells finished No. 3 of 22 riders in his heat. He then took sixth in his second moto, or race, then finished fourth in his third moto. The average of his three motos put Wells in fourth overall.

Riders are also allowed to compete in multiple area and regional qualifiers, including those outside of their “home region.”

Wells competed in area qualifiers in the Mid-East and Northeast Regions on top of the Southeast Region. He qualified for all three regionals, but opted to stick with the Southeast when he qualified in May. This also allows him to compete in his desired division with his CX50 Jr.

“He is just having fun and doing what he loves, all while playing football, basketball and baseball,” Michael said. “We have met many amazing families through this journey who are now lifelong friends, and we love spending time together as we travel across the country.”

The track at Loretta Lynn Ranch is only used twice a year, both of which are championship-level events. This eliminates any advantages by riders.

In addition to the competition and normal tourist attractions available at the ranch, the national championship will feature: autograph sessions and meet and greets with professional riders, award ceremonies, the Monster Energy Country Music Festival headlined by Craig Morgan, a dog show, line dancing and more.

“It will be a fun-filled week and Wells can’t wait to race and hang out with all his race buddies,” Michael said. “As parents, we are so proud of all he has already accomplished. With him only being 7 years old, Wells doesn’t fully understand how huge this accomplishment is and that some kids race for their entire lives and never make it to Loretta Lynn’s.

“A big thanks to sponsors High-Thom Powersports and Carolina Cobra Connection for always being there, and also to the Dobson Youth Foundation for their support.”