All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Cross Country

North Surry’s Cynthia Chaire leads the pack at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Cory Smith | The News
Mount Airy's Brooke Haynes competes in a meet at Fisher River Park.
Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy’s Brooke Haynes competes in a meet at Fisher River Park.

Surry Central's Abigail Hernandez begins the second of two laps at Fisher River Park.
Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central’s Abigail Hernandez begins the second of two laps at Fisher River Park.

Millennium Charter's River Edge paces herself during the 5,000-meter run.
Andrea Jarrell Photography

Millennium Charter’s River Edge paces herself during the 5,000-meter run.

East Surry's Addison Goins runs the final stretch of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.
Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s Addison Goins runs the final stretch of the Foothills 2A Conference Championship.

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

Girls Cross Country All-Conference

East Surry – Addison Goins

Millennium Charter – No 2022-23 All-Conference selections

Mount Airy – Brooke Haynes, Emilee Corn, Karyme Bueno

North Surry – Cynthia Chaire

Surry Central – Abigail Hernandez, Wendy Cantor, Lanie Fitzgerald

Season summary

East Surry

The Cardinals finished third as a team at the FH2A Conference Championship. Addison Goins led the team with a third-place individual finish, followed by Chloe Stone at No. 16, Tamarah Inman at No. 17, Brianna Wilmoth at No. 18, and Kamryn Talton at No. 24.

Goins went on to finish No. 7 at the 2A Midwest Regional Championship. Inman, Wilmoth and Talton also competed at regionals.

Goins went on to finish No. 30 of 127 runners at the 2A State Championship.

Millennium Charter

The Lions did not have enough members to compete as a team at the NP1A Championship. River Edge was the only MCA athlete to compete in the conference championship, and she finished No. 28.

Mount Airy

The Granite Bears won the NW1A Team Championship, and Mount Airy’s Brooke Haynes won the conference’s individual title. Following Haynes’ No. 1 finish: Emilee Corn finished No. 3, Karyme Bueno No. 4, Ali Arnder No. 14, Hannah Khuri No. 16 and Carlie Utt No. 17.

Bears coach Teresa Leiva was named NW1A Girls Coach of the Year.

Mount Airy finished No. 6 overall at the 1A Midwest Regional Championship. Haynes led the Bears with a No. 5 individual finish, followed by Corn at No. 8, Bueno at No. 31, Khuri at No. 52 and Utt at No. 53.

Haynes went on to compete in the 1A State Championship where she finished No. 29 of 117 runners.

North Surry

The Greyhounds did not have enough members to compete as a team at the FH2A Championship. Individually, Chaire won the FH2A Championship, EmmaGrey Dorsett finished No. 14 and Mia Reynolds finished No. 19.

All three Greyhounds went on to compete in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, and Chaire led the trio with a sixth-place finish. Chaire went on to finish No. 13 of 127 runners at states.

Surry Central

The Golden Eagles were FH2A Runner-up at the conference championship. Abigail Hernandez had the team’s top finish at No. 5, followed by Wendy Cantor at No. 9, Lanie Fitzgerald at No. 10, Ella Priddy at No. 13 and Aylin Rodriguez at No. 31.

The same five Central runners competed in the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, led by Hernandez’s No. 27 finish. The Eagles finished No. 7 in the regional team standings.