Allen signs with Surry Community

July 17, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
North Surry’s Lexie Allen is pictured with her family before signing to play college softball at Surry Community College. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Allen</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Allen

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lexie Allen is joined by her family and coaches at her college signing with Surry Community College.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lexie Allen is joined by her family and coaches at her college signing with Surry Community College.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Members of North Surry’s softball team are pictured with Lexie Allen at her college signing.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Members of North Surry’s softball team are pictured with Lexie Allen at her college signing.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Lexie Allen winds up for a pitch against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Lexie Allen winds up for a pitch against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Lexie Allen signed her National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Letter of Intent and will continue her softball career at Surry Community College.

“I’m excited,” Allen said. “It’s been my dream. I’ve always wanted to play college softball.

“I’d like to thank God for giving me these abilities. I’d like to thank my parents for pushing me and never letting me quit. I’d also like to thank my pitching coach, ‘Chief’ Gerald, because he’s taught me everything I know.”

Echoing Allen’s enthusiasm was North Surry head coach Beth Hodges.

”I have never been more excited for a player because Lexie is one of the most deserving athletes I’ve coached,” Hodges said. “She truly loves the sport and just wants to play softball. That’s beautiful to watch.”

Allen began playing softball at 6-years-old, then started pitching two years later. She said she was recruited by Surry as both a pitcher and first baseman.

She dipped her feet into travel ball, but primarily played school ball as she went through middle and high school.

Allen’s freshman year of JV softball was cancelled due to the pandemic, but she came back as a sophomore and was one of North Surry’s primary JV pitchers.

As a junior, Allen took a back seat on the mound to then-senior Trista Berrier, who went on to be named 2022 Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year.

“I knew that this year would be more of a team pitching effort,” Hodges said of the 2023 season. “I knew I needed both Lexie and Jordan (Snow) to fill those shoes just because Trista did 90% of the innings last year. They didn’t have a lot of varsity pitching experience, but Lexie had a lot of JV pitching experience and was big for us this year.”

Allen started to receive more interest at the start of her senior season, and that’s when the reality of the situation really set in.

“It didn’t feel real. It was crazy when something I really wanted started to come true,” Allen said.

Offers coming in may have felt like a dream to the Greyhound senior, but wasn’t too much of a surprise in Hodges’ eyes.

“I knew that – if she really wanted to – she could do it,” Hodges said. “I think that with all my athletes and I tell them, ‘If you want to play in college, you really can play in college,’ and Lexie really wanted to so she made it happen. That’s why I’m so happy for her.”

Allen added: “It’s been kind of surreal. It all hit me at once: this dream is coming through because my abilities, and God gave me these abilities.

“It’s not just me. God put us all in place. He had a plan for me, and this was part of my plan.”

Allen and Snow combined to throw more than 85% of North’s pitches in 2023. The pair combined to throw all of North’s seven wins, with Allen leading the way with five.

“Lexie spins the ball well and she has a poker face when she’s pitching,” Hodges said. “She does not show any emotion: happy, sad, mad or anything. She’s very consistent.

“She is also one of the best teammates. She cheers for her teammates. She truly wants to see everyone succeed on her team, and you don’t see that a lot so I love that.”

Allen is also a member of both the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports