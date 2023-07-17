North Surry holds Youth Football Camp

July 17, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Campers, coaches and counselors are pictured at the beginning of the North Surry Youth Football camp. Greyhound Athletics
<p>North Surry head coach Jackson Smith speaks with campers.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

North Surry head coach Jackson Smith speaks with campers.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jace Euart prepares to release a pass.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jace Euart prepares to release a pass.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Carson Johnson keeps his eye on the ball as he makes a reception.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Carson Johnson keeps his eye on the ball as he makes a reception.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Ty Gwyn, right, deflects a pass intended for Anthony Williams.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Ty Gwyn, right, deflects a pass intended for Anthony Williams.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Young campers practice their passing.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Young campers practice their passing.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Brett Lyons leaps to make a reception.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Brett Lyons leaps to make a reception.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Coach Dakota Goss, left, looks to lock down fellow coach Danny Lyons.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Coach Dakota Goss, left, looks to lock down fellow coach Danny Lyons.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Fisher Leftwich throws to campers.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Fisher Leftwich throws to campers.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry High School hosted the Greyhound Youth Football Camp on July 13.

Campers showed up bright and early to receive instruction from Greyhound head coach Jackson Smith, members of the North Surry coaching staff, as well as members of the JV and varsity Greyhound teams.

The camp ran 9 a.m. to noon.

”It’s hot out here, but I didn’t hear any complaints,” said North Surry head coach Jackson Smith. “All I saw was people having fun, people getting after it and giving their best each and every rep. Thank you to our high school guys who took their morning to volunteer and help you.

“We also want to give a huge thank you to Kathryn Freed and Hettie Freed. We have the best training staff around. These women give so much of their time just trying to help us be as safe and as successful as we can be in our program. They are what makes this thing run.”

Campers took part in drills to sharpen their skills and learned from members of the Greyhound football program.

“We love to do it, and I love to have you guys here,” Smith said. “I can’t describe the feeling of having future North Surry football players on campus. It makes my heart full.

“We work hard, and it’s very fulfilling to see you guys out here on our campus wearing our logo and being a cohesive unit today.”

Smith encouraged campers to take the lessons and skills they learned home to continue working on them. Coming to the camp was already a good start for the young players, he said, but that they needed to continue building these skills away from camp.

“I hope you learned something and take it into whatever workouts you’re about to head into: little league, flag, middle school, or whatever,” Smith said. “I hope you take something you learned and apply it. Just know that our locker room is always open for you. If you ever need anything, come and find me.

“We hope to see you every Thursday and Friday night this fall.”

At the conclusion of the camp, participants from each age group were presented awards for fastest camper, best blocker and best tackler.

Fastest Camper: Carter Simmons, Gavin Norman, DeMarcus McClure

Best Blocker: Luke Lyons, Jock Haynes, Lane Ramey

Best Tackler: Carter Swift, Carson Johnson, Brady Badgett

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports