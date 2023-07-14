Garcia signs with Greensboro College

July 14, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Sergio Garcia is joined by his family and travel coach at his college signing with Greensboro College. Cory Smith | The News
Sergio Garcia is pictured with his family before signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Greensboro College.

Sergio Garcia is surrounded by friends and teammates at his college signing.

Sergio Garcia, right, is pictured with with his Triad Elite coach Stef Hamilton.

Sergio Garcia (11) cuts into the 18-yard box during a 2021 match against West Stokes.

Mount Airy’s Sergio Garcia signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his soccer career at Greensboro College.

“It feels awesome. I never thought I was going to go to college and play the sport that I love,” Garcia said. “I’m proud that I made it and that I’m able to go to school, study and hopefully make something out of soccer.”

Garcia doesn’t remember a specific start to his soccer career, instead saying he’s been involved in the sport ever since he could walk.

“I just feel like soccer is my thing, and I feel more myself there,” Garcia said. “My dad used to play soccer, and all my family loves it.

“I want to thank my family because they’ve always been there for me when I was chasing my dream. They sacrificed a lot so I could play. I also want to thank my coaches, my friends, my soccer teammates and the people that have supported me.”

Sergio was a member of the Granite Bears’ soccer team for three years, though he was sidelined his senior year.

“It was really great having him. It’s such a good feeling to see one of your players continue their soccer career, and he definitely deserves this,” said former Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “First of all, he’s just got such good character. I can’t brag enough about him. He’s always very respectful and is a fine young man.

“As a player, Sergio was tremendous and he brought a lot to the table. He’s fundamentally sound, dedicated, knows how to play the game and consistently played at such a high level.”

Garcia came to the Bears’ program his sophomore season. Hurley called the timing “perfect” as Mount Airy had just graduated 10 seniors, many of whom were multi-year starters.

The 2020-21 season was already set to be an uphill battle with Mount Airy having to rebuild after losing most of its previous starters, a season in which the team went 23-2, won the Northwest 1A Conference Championship and hosted the 1A West Regional Final for the first time in school history.

The season was then complicated even more by the pandemic, which moved the first match from August to January and cut the total number of matches nearly in half.

Even with all the obstacles in their path, the Bears captured the 2020-21 NW1A Championship and reached the Sweet 16 before losing their only match of the season.

“Sergio really helped with that transition period. He was ready to go as soon as he got here,” Hurley said. “We had a lot of holes to fill where we had lost so many players, and he was so important that year because we could just put him anywhere and he’d make an impact.

“We tried him in a few spots. Obviously he could play center mid, but he’d move up to striker if we needed him, would play on the wing and was one of our best playmakers. He’d even cover on the back line when Noah Hart would push up.”

Garcia was second on the team in goals (7) and points (14) in 2020-21, then was first in assists (28), second in points (72) and third in goals (22) as a junior.

In 2021-22, Garcia recorded 33.7% of Mount Airy’s 83 assists, and either scored or assisted on 32.1% of the team’s 156 goals. His 28 assists ranked No. 2 in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A Division, and tied for No. 6 in the NCHSAA among all classifications.

“You’d think he and Elkin (Lopez) had been playing together forever as well as they worked together,” Hurley said. Lopez finished his career with 116 goals, No. 2 in Mount Airy school history.

“They didn’t ever really communicate that much, it’s just like they knew what the other was thinking,” Hurley said. “We worked on a lot of overlapping, and we’d do that with him and Elkin if people were man marking Elkin – which left Sergio wide open.

“There would honestly be times where I’d have to tell Sergio to shoot more often, which says so much about his willingness to give the ball up in order to make things happen.”

Mount Airy finished the fall 2021 season 26-1. The Granite Bears reached the 1A West Regional Finals before falling 1-0 to the eventual state champions, Christ the King Catholic High School.

That Mount Airy team set school records for single-season goals with 156, total wins and consecutive wins with 26, regular season wins with 22, conference wins with 12, and home winning percentage at 100%.

“That season was crazy,” Garcia said. “We never thought we’d go undefeated all the way to regionals because we played a lot of tough teams along the way. But, we all put in the effort and played our hardest, so we got the wins that we needed for a deep run.

“It was a tough game (vs. Christ the King), and it was a good game too. We all played hard, but sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. The season was a great experience, though.”

In addition to school ball, Garcia competed in travel soccer for coach Stef Hamilton and Triad Elite.

“With travel I got to meet new people and experience more, and that made me a better player,” Garcia said. “I want to say thanks to my coaches and teammates from my travel and high school teams because when we made it far I realized I wanted to keep going. I knew I wanted to keep playing because I knew I would miss it.

“The great runs we had helped me get noticed by colleges.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports