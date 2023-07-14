Local Legion teams wrap up 2023 season

Foothills Seniors’ Bryson Bennett catches a fly ball in right field.
Cory Smith | The News
Foothills Juniors’ Jonah Adams (31) tosses to Colton Andrews (15) to turn a double play.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Pride’s Zach Stewart records one of his three hits against Forsyth.
Cory Smith | The News
Foothills Seniors’ Brady Edmonds throws to first base from shortstop.
Cory Smith | The News
Foothills Juniors’ Dylan Rhodes swings at a pitch against the Surry Pride.
Cory Smith | The News
Three Surry County Legion Baseball teams wrapped up the 2023 season in early July.
Surry Pride
The Surry Pride Junior Legion Team split the final two games of the 2023 season, defeating Randolph and falling to West Forsyth.
The Pride traveled to Randolph on July 5 and won 10-7. Surry led by eight runs at one point, then held off a late comeback attempt by the home team.
Surry went scoreless in the first inning, then Forsyth took its only lead with a pair of runs in the bottom.
Surry’s Will Pardue (Elkin) was walked in the second inning, then scored on an RBI from Ian Hooker (Surry Central).
The Pride added four runs in the third. Brayden Woodring (Surry Central) was hit by a pitch, Jax Whitaker (Surry Central) and Zack Stewart (Elkin) singled, then Pardue hit a triple. Pardue himself went on to score in the inning.
Surry followed a scoreless fourth inning by adding five runs in the fifth. Stewart and Dru Gaddy (Surry Central) were each walked in the inning, Joseph Johnson (Elkin) singled, Whitaker doubled and Jonas Johnson (Elkin) hit a home run.
Randolph trailed 10-3 entering the bottom of the seventh. Each of the team’s first four batters scored, and the first six got on base.
Gaddy threw a strikeout for the first out, walked his next batter, Surry forced a ground out then Gaddy ended the game with a strikeout.
Surry Pitching vs. Randolph
Will Pardue – 6.0 IP, 5BB, 6H, 3R
Ian Hooker (Surry Central) – 1BB, 1H, 2R
Dru Gaddy – 1.0 IP, 2K, 3BB, 1H, 2R
Scoring
Surry – 0, 1, 4, 0, 5, 0, 0 = 10
Randolph – 2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 4 = 7
Surry wrapped up its season with a 13-1 loss to Forsyth.
The Pride scored their only run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jonas Johnson and Kasen White (Surry Central) each got on base via error, then Gaddy scored Johnson with a line drive to center field.
Stewart finished the game with three hits, followed by Gaddy, White and Garrett Higgins with one each.
Surry Pitching vs. Forsyth
Jax Whitaker – 3.0 IP, 5K, 1BB, 1HP, 3H, 3R
Joseph Johnson – 2.1 IP, 2K, 1BB, 6H, 3R
Jonas Johnson – .1 IP, 3BB, 3H, 5R
Zack Stewart – .2 IP, 2H, 2R
Scoring
Forsyth – 1, 0, 2, 1, 2, 0, 7 = 13
Surry – 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1 = 1
–
Foothills Post 123 Juniors
The Foothills Juniors closed the regular season with a 12-3 victory over Stokes Co. Post 290, then fell to West Rowan in the first round of the postseason.
Stats were not available for Foothills’ victory over Stokes.
Foothills traveled to No. 1 West Rowan on July 10. Rowan scored four runs through four innings, then was held to just one hit through the final two innings.
Post 123 scored its run in the top of the fifth. Camden Easter (Millennium Charter) was walked to start the inning, then advanced to second on a passed ball thrown to Sid Sutphin (East Surry). Sutphin hit a line drive to center field that scored Easter and earned the batter a single.
Bryson Grey (Mount Airy) followed Sutphin’s single with one of his own. Grey’s hit to right field moved Sutphin to scoring position, but Rowan ended the inning before Foothills could score again.
Grey had Foothills’ only other hit of the game with a single in the top of the seventh. Grey’s hit moved Sutphin, who was previously walked, to second, but Rowan once again left Post 123 players on base.
Jonah Adams (North Surry), Easter and Sutphin were each walked once in the game.
Foothills Pitching vs. West Rowan
Phillip Byrd – 4.0 IP, 6K, 2BB, 6H, 4R
Jonah Adams – 2.0 IP, 2K, 1BB, 1H
Scoring
Foothills – 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 = 1
West Rowan – 1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0, X = 4
Foothills Post 123 Seniors
The Foothills Seniors split their final two games: defeating Chatham and falling to Randolph.
Foothills faced Chatham in a double header on July 2. Chatham took the first game 9-5, then Foothills used a four-run seventh inning to win the rematch 5-4.
Four of Foothills’ eight hits came in just the seventh inning.
The inning began with Clay Whitaker (Surry Central ‘23) being hit by a pitch. Dakota Mills (Surry Central ‘22) sent his second pitch to center field for a double that also scored Whitaker, cutting Chatham’s lead to 4-2.
Chatham picked up the first out of the inning, then Brodie Robertson (North Surry ‘23) singled to score Mills. Aiden Shropshire (Surry Central ‘23) then joined Robertson on base with a single.
Robertson, the potential game-tying run, stole third, then Chatham recorded the second out of the inning. Shropshire stole second with Hank Porter (East Wilkes ‘24) at the plate.
Porter faced a 2-0 count before hitting a hard ground ball to center field to score both Robertson and Porter.
Foothills forced a ground out and two flyouts in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.
Foothills scored its earlier run when Tristen Mason (East Surry ‘22) reached the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly from Kamden Hawks (Mount Airy ‘24).
Foothills Pitching vs. Chatham
Aiden Shropshire – 4.0 IP, 2BB, 7H, 4R
Hank Porter – 1.0 IP, 1K, 1BB
Beau Callahan (Elkin ‘23) – 2.0 IP, 1K
Scoring
Foothills – 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4 = 5
Chatham – 0, 3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0 = 4
Post 123 closed its season at home against Randolph on July 5.
Randolph opened with six runs off three hits in the first inning, then only scored one run on one hit for the remainder of the game.
Whitaker singled in the bottom of the first, then scored on a Callahan double. Foothills added its second run in the third inning, then a sacrifice fly from Bryson Bennett (North Stokes ‘23) scored Ashton Gwyn (Mount Airy ‘23) in the sixth.
Pitching vs. Randolph
Brady Edmonds (Surry Central ‘22) – 1.0 IP, 2K, 3BB, 1HBP, 3H, 6R
Ashton Gwyn – 2.0 IP, 3BB, 1R
Hank Porter – 2.0 IP, 2K, 2BB, 1H
Scoring vs. Randolph
Randolph – 6, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, X = 7
Foothills – 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, X = 3
