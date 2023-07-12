Boaz named Small Town All-American by MaxPreps

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Folger Boaz pitches for East Surry during the 2023 Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship.
<p>Folger Boaz is recognized as the 2023 Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year.</p>

All-Conference, All-State and now All-American.

East Surry’s Folger Boaz was named a member of the 2023 MaxPreps Small Town All-America First Team.

The Small Town All-American teams each consist of 30 players who competed at schools with less than 1,000 students from towns with a population less than 10,000 people.

Boaz was named 2A State Pitcher of the Year by the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association in June. He was also named N.C. High School Athletic Association Male Athlete of the Year for his careers in baseball, football and basketball.

The left-handed pitcher threw 112 strikeouts in 54.2 innings his senior season. He posted a record of 9-1 with a 1.15 ERA.

Boaz owns all of East Surry’s pitching records in the pitch count era. He threw 320 strikeouts in 164.34 innings, which includes two seasons shortened by Covid. He graduates with a 26-1 record on the mound, which sets a school record for win percentage at 96.3%.

As a hitter in 2023, Boaz set a new school records for single-season batting average at .527 and home runs with 10. He scored 30 runs, hit 45 RBIs and had an on-base percentage of .645.

Boaz also holds the Cardinals’ school record for single-season RBIs with 49 in 2022. He is East Surry’s career leader in home runs with 21, and RBIs with 121.

Boaz is a three-time conference player of the year and a three-time All-State selection.

East Surry went 66-11 with Boaz on the team. Following the cancelled 2020 season, Boaz helped the Cardinals to three conference championships, two conference tournament championships (no tournament was held in 2021), one West Regional Championship and one State Runner-up finish.

He will continue his baseball career at UNC-Chapel Hill.

