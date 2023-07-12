Seth Keener drafted by White Sox

July 12, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Seth Keener is announced as the newest member of the Chicago White Sox. MLB.com
<p>Wake Forest’s Seth Keener pitches against George Mason during the Winston-Salem Regional. Keener posted a career-high 13 strikeouts in the game.</p> <p>Wake Forest Athletics</p>

Wake Forest’s Seth Keener pitches against George Mason during the Winston-Salem Regional. Keener posted a career-high 13 strikeouts in the game.

Wake Forest Athletics

<p>Seth Keener pitches for East Surry during a 2019 home game.</p>

Seth Keener pitches for East Surry during a 2019 home game.

SEATTLE — Pilot Mountain native Seth Keener, who pitched frequently in relief during his junior season at Wake Forest, was able to breathe a sigh of relief on Monday when his name was announced at the 2023 MLB Draft.

The East Surry graduate (Class of 2020) was selected in the third round of the draft, going No. 84 overall to the Chicago White Sox.

Keener is the sixth Wake Forest player ever drafted by the White Sox and second in the last two years, joining Eric Alder. He will join Alder (High-A), Gavin Sheets (MLB) and Nate Mondou (AAA) in the organization.

Keener’s selection to Chicago comes one year after fellow Surry County native Jackson Ferris was picked by the Chicago Cubs.

Keener, the No. 108-ranked prospect on MLB.com heading into the draft, made history on two fronts with his selection in this year’s draft. He is the first East Surry graduate to be picked in the MLB draft, and is also one of a record 10 Wake Forest players to be drafted this year.

The right-handed pitcher posted the lowest opponent batting average (.169) among qualified pitchers on Wake Forest in 2023. His 2.69 ERA was not only third on the team, but also third in the entire ACC.

He also recorded the second-lowest WHIP (0.87) and fourth-lowest hits/9 (5.25) in the nation.

In the postseason, he logged a 13-strikeout performance in seven innings of shutout baseball in the Winston-Salem Regional against George Mason. He also picked up the win against Stanford in the Men’s College World Series after throwing 1.1 innings in relief with four strikeouts.

Keener’s 2023 individual honors include: Baseball America Third Team All-American, N.C. Baseball Writers Association Third Team All-American, 2023 Third Team All-ACC and Winston-Salem Regional All-Tournament Team.

Over the course of his three-year career at Wake Forest, Keener recorded a 13-3 record across 54 appearances and 19 starts.

Wake Forest made the program’s third ever Men’s College World Series appearance this season – its first since capturing the program’s first national championship in 1955. The Demon Deacons, who finished 54-12 overall, set program records in regular season wins, ACC wins, ACC series wins, postseason wins and overall wins.

Stay tuned for more on Seth Keener’s path to Major League Baseball

Wake Forest players drafted in 2023

Name, Round (Pick overall), Team

Rhett Lowder, 1 (7), Cincinnati Reds

Brock Wilken, 1 (18), Milwaukee Brewers

Sean Sullivan, 2 (46), Colorado Rockies

Seth Keener, 3 (84), Chicago White Sox

Teddy McGraw, 3 (92), Seattle Mariners

Bennett Lee, 6 (170), Detroit Tigers

Camden Minacci, 6 (174), Los Angeles Angels

Tommy Hawke, 6 (188), Cleveland Guardians

Justin Johnson, 10 (289), Kansas City Royals

Pierce Bennett, 20 (613), Philadelphia Phillies

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports