All-Conference Spotlight: Volleyball

July 10, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Millennium Charter’s Abigail Hodges serves during a home match against Miller’s Creek Christian. Cory Smith | The News
<p>North Surry’s Aniya Joyce (10) serves during the Foothills 2A Conference Tournament Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Surry Central’s Marissa McCann (11) hits one of her team-high 11 kills in a match against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

<p>East Surry libero Samarin Kipple (7) dives to keep a rally alive at West Stokes.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Morgan Mayfield bends down for a dig in the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament Championship.</p> <p>Zach Colburn | Special to the News</p>

Zach Colburn | Special to the News

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

All-Conference Honorable Mentions will include (HM) following the selection’s name.

Volleyball All-Conference

East Surry – Bella Hutchens, Samarin Kipple, Merry Parker Boaz, Kate McCraw (HM)

Millennium Charter – Ava Utt, Abigail Hodges (HM), Camryn Seagraves (HM)

Mount Airy – Morgan Mayfield, Kinlee Reece, Alissa Clabo, Kennedy Gwyn (HM)

North Surry – Aniya Joyce, Sadie Badgett, Ella Riggs

Surry Central – Marissa McCann, Lily O’Neal, Erica Coe (HM), Aubrey Southern (HM)

Season summary

East Surry

East Surry finished 24-4 overall and 12-0 in conference play. The Cardinals only lost one set in their 12 conference matches.

The Cardinals won the FH2A Regular Season Championship to capture the program’s sixth conference regular season title in the past seven seasons, then won the program’s ninth consecutive conference tournament championship. East Surry went on to reach the fourth round of the 2A State Playoffs before falling to the eventual State Champion, McMichael.

Junior Bella Hutchens was named FH2A Player of the Year, senior Samarin Kipple was named MVP of the FH2A Tournament and Katelyn Markle was named FH2A Coach of the Year. Kipple, Merry Parker Boaz and Kate McCraw were named to the FH2A All-Tournament team.

Millennium Charter

Millennium finished 9-16 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Lions tied for third in the NWPC regular season standings and reached the first round of the 1A State Playoffs.

Mount Airy

Mount Airy finished 16-8 overall and 11-1 in conference play. The Granite Bears won their first conference regular season title since 2015, then went on to repeat as NW1A Tournament Champions. The 2022 season was the first since 1991 that Mount Airy won both the regular season and conference tournament championships.

Isabella Allen, Kinlee Reece and Morgan Mayfield were named to the NW1A All-Tournament team, and Mayfield was named NW1A Defensive Player of the Year.

Mount Airy reached the first round of the 1A State Playoffs.

North Surry

North Surry finished 12-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play. The Greyhounds tied for third in the FH2A regular season standings, then went on to finish runner-up in the FH2A Tournament. Reece Niston and Sadie Badgett were named to the FH2A All-Tournament team.

The Hounds reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Surry Central

Surry Central finished 10-12 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Golden Eagles were second in the FH2A regular season standings and reached the semifinals of the FH2A Tournament. Erica Coe was named to the FH2A All-Tournament team.

Central reached the first round of the 2A State Playoffs.