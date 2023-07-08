Keener among projected MLB draft picks from Wake Forest

East Surry graduate Seth Keener is among the many Wake Forest baseball players anticipating their name being called at the 2023 MLB Draft.
Photo by Scott Kinser
SEATTLE — Following a memorable season in Wake Forest history that featured a regular season ACC title and a trip to the Men’s College World Series, several Demon Deacons will be looking to take the next step in their careers as the 2023 MLB Draft is slated to begin on Sunday, July 9 and run through Tuesday, July 11 at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Among the potential draftees from Wake Forest is Seth Keener, a Pilot Mountain native and 2020 graduate of East Surry High School.
Potential Demon Deacon Draft Picks
Rhett Lowder | RHP | Albemarle, N.C.
The righty is coming off of one of the most dominant seasons on the mound in Wake Forest history. He finished 2023 setting new single-season program records for wins (15), strikeouts (143) and win-loss percentage (15-0).
His 15 victories led the nation while ranking fourth nationally in ERA (1.87) and strikeouts (143) and eighth in WHIP (.95). He completed the regular season as the conference’s leader in ERA (1.73), wins (12), innings pitched (88.2) and strikeouts (108).
Additionally, he became the second player in conference history to win back-to-back ACC Pitcher of the Year awards. Just a few of his many awards and accolades in 2023 include ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Baseball America First Team All-American, Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American, ABCA First Team All-American and NCBWA First Team All-American.
He also recently became the sixth-Demon Deacon in history to win ACC Male Athlete of the Year.
Brock Wilken | 3B | Valrico, Fla.
Wilken finished his collegiate career with the most career home runs in ACC history and Wake Forest history (71) as he helped lead the Deacs to Omaha. Other program records include single-season home runs (31), single-season runs scored (90), single-season walks (69) and tied for the freshman home run record (17).
During the 2023 campaign, Wilken led the ACC in walks (69), home runs (31), runs scored (90), slugging percentage (.807) and total bases (192). Additionally, he was second in RBIs (82) and third in on-base percentage (.506).
His 2023 awards included Baseball America Second Team All-American, ABCA First Team All-American, NCBWA Second Team All-American, Collegiate Baseball Third Team All-American and Second Team All-ACC.
In summer ball, he was named the 2021 Cape Cod League Most Valuable Player after an incredible debut season for the Harwich Mariners as he posted a batting average of .302 with 39 hits, 10 doubles, six home runs, 26 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Teddy McGraw | RHP | Oneonta, N.Y.
In 2022, the New York native posted the lowest opponent batting average on the team at .203 in 15 appearances, as he submitted himself as one of the best Saturday starters in the conference.
McGraw’s top performance of the season came on the road against rival NC State, as he threw 7.1 innings of scoreless ball while allowing just one hit in the season finale on May 21.
Additionally, he finished his sophomore campaign second on the team in strikeouts (67) and third on the team in wins (five).
He won the Cape Cod Baseball League Championship with the Brewster Whitecaps, allowing just 11 runs in seven appearances in addition to 27 strikeouts.
Seth Keener | RHP | Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Yet another member of the Wake Forest rotation that made noise from the mound this year, Keener proved to be a crucial piece for the Deacs throughout the 54-win season.
In 2023, the North Carolina native posted the lowest opponent batting average (.169) among qualified pitchers on the team. His 2.69 ERA was not only third on the team, but also third in the entire ACC.
Additionally, he recorded the second-lowest WHIP (0.87) and fourth-lowest hits/9 (5.25) in the nation.
In the postseason, he logged a 13-strikeout performance in seven innings of shutout baseball in the Winston-Salem Regional against George Mason. He also picked up the win against Stanford in the Men’s College World Series after throwing 1.1 innings in relief with four punchouts.
Over the course of his three-year career at Wake Forest, Keener has recorded a 13-3 record across 54 appearances and 19 starts.
Sean Sullivan | LHP | Andover, Mass.
Sullivan made an immediate impact in the Wake Forest rotation after transferring from Northwestern following the 2022 season, as he recorded 10-plus strikeouts in four of his first five appearances for the Deacs, including six innings of scoreless, hitless ball against Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 24.
During his 2023 season with the Demon Deacons, the southpaw broke the program record in single-season strikeouts-per-nine (14.34), posted the second-lowest ERA in the conference (2.45) and logged five wins across 17 appearances (10 starts).
The 2023 First Team All-ACC honoree also finished top five in the ACC in Hits/9 (5.56), K/BB ratio (5.29), strikeouts (111) and WHIP (0.92).
Camden Minacci | RHP | Tampa, Fla.
In 2023, the Tampa, Fla., native led the ACC with 13 saves, which also ranked sixth in the nation. He logged a 2.78 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 32.1 innings pitched while walking just 10 batters.
He posted 24 scoreless outings (30 appearances) in 2023, including a nine-game stretch which spanned over a month from May 16 to June 22. He allowed just four hits and two walks throughout that span while racking up 12 strikeouts.
The NCBWA Second Team All-American has been a productive pitcher for the Demon Deacons over the last three seasons with 21 saves, 136 strikeouts, a 3.12 ERA in 104 innings pitched.
Bennett Lee | C | Tampa, Fla.
Transferring to Wake Forest ahead of the 2023 season, Lee was a standout behind the dish for Wake Forest’s potent pitching staff.
Lee appeared in 46 games with 43 starts for Wake Forest, collecting a .303 batting average with 43 hits, 34 RBIs and seven home runs.
Other draft-eligible potential Deacon picks
Justin Johnson
Derek Crum
Pierce Bennett
Tommy Hawke
Cole Roland
Lucas Costello
Adam Cecere