All-Conference Spotlight: NW1A Football

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Mount Airy players are presented with individual awards following their state championship victory. Pictured, from left: Most Outstanding Offensive Player Caleb Reid, Championship MVP Tyler Mason and Most Outstanding Defensive Player Walker Stroup. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News
Mount Airy’s Deric Dandy (32) and Ian Gallimore (15) combine forces to bring down Surry Central’s Allen Huffman.

Jimmy Kuhn | Special to the News

Mount Airy head coach J.K. Adkins looks on during the 1A West Regional Championship game against Draughn.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Mount Airy’s Cam’Ron Webster (59) sacks Eastern Randolph quarterback Stratton Barwick.

Cory Smith | The News

Blake Hawks celebrates after Mount Airy’s victory over Eastern Randolph in the 1A State Playoffs.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

Walker Stroup nails a PAT in the 1A State Championship game.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

The All-Conference spotlight for football is divided by conference due to the large number of selections.

Northwest 1A Conference Standings

1. Mount Airy 15-1 overall (6-0 conference)

2. Starmount 7-4 (5-1)

3. East Wilkes 9-3 (4-2)

4. South Stokes 4-7 (3-3)

5. Alleghany 3-8 (2-4)

6. Elkin 1-10 (1-5)

7. North Stokes 1-10 (0-6)

NW1A Coach of the Year

Mount Airy’s JK Adkins was named NW1A Conference Coach of the Year. Adkins earned his third Coach of the Year selection while at Mount Airy, having previously won the honor in 2018 and 2021.

Mount Airy won the NW1A Championship with a 6-0 record, marking the school’s second consecutive undefeated conference title. Mount Airy went on to win the 1A West Regional Championship and 1A State Championship.

The Granite Bears outscored NW1A teams 347-14. East Wilkes and Starmount were the only NW1A teams to score on Mount Airy in 2022.

The Bears won five conference games by at least 55 points, with the team’s 44-7 victory against Starmount being the only exception.

During Adkins’s five seasons at Mount Airy, the Bears have records of: 52-10 overall, 25-2 in conference and 10-4 in state playoffs.

NW1A Offensive Player of the Year

Mount Airy junior Tyler Mason was named NW1A Offensive Player of the Year.

The running back finished the year with 173 carries for 2,309 yards rushing and 49 rushing touchdowns. Mason led the state and tied for second in the nation in rushing touchdowns, and was No. 5 in the state in yards rushing.

Mason led the state and was second in the nation in yards per carry at 13.35 (minimum 170 carries).

The junior also returned two punt returns and one kickoff return for touchdowns to bring his season total up to 52. He ran two 2-point conversions in as well.

Mason is verbally committed to play football at Virginia Tech.

NW1A Defensive Player of the Year

Mount Airy junior Deric Dandy was named NW1A Defensive Player of the Year.

The defensive end recorded 95 total tackles with 46 solo tackles, averaging 6.3 tackles per game. Dandy also racked up 33.0 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 33 QB hurries, two caused fumbles and three passes defensed.

Dandy is verbally committed to play football at Virginia Tech.

NW1A Specialist of the Year

Mount Airy junior Walker Stroup was named NW1A Specialist of the Year.

Stroup converted 82-of-88 PATs (93.2%) and made 4-of-4 (100%) field goal attempts. His 82 successful PATs led the state and were No. 18 in the nation.

Stroup punted 14 times for 507 yards, an average of 36.2 yards per punt. He sent 50 of his 110 kickoffs into the end zone.

NW1A All-Conference Offense

*Repeat All-Conference selections for Mount Airy will have the number of teams for which an athlete has been selected, including 2022, in parentheses. This only applies to selections for the respective offensive and defensive teams. If an athlete was named All-Conference on both offense and defense in 2022 but was previously only named All-Conference on defense, they will only be counted as a repeat selection on defense.

Alleghany: OL Logan Absher, RB Mack Lemasters

East Wilkes: OL Gavin Dowell, QB Briggs Gentry, RB Brody Martin, WR Eric Adams

Elkin: None

Mount Airy: OL Hayden Bender, OL Jonah Bilyeu (2, HM in 2021), OL Landon Cox (2), OL Spencer Baldwin, QB Ian Gallimore (2), RB Caleb Reid (2, HM in 2021), RB Tyler Mason (2), WR Mario Revels, WR Walker Stroup (2)

North Stokes: None

South Stokes: OL Dez Galloway, QB Barry Hairston Jr., RB Deuce Chalmers, WR Brendon Bradford

Starmount: OL Caden Abernathy, OL Mason Anthony, RB Zack Dezern

NW1A All-Conference Defense

Alleghany: DB Nick Rea, DL Logan Absher, LB Ritchie Nuevo

East Wilkes: DB Eric Adams, DB Kaden Royal, DE Will Martin, LB Brennan Arnder

Elkin: None

Mount Airy: DB Mario Revels (2), DB Walker Stroup (2), DE Deric Dandy (3), DL Cam’Ron Webster (2), DL Caden Joyce, LB Caleb Reid (2, HM in 2021), LB Ian Gallimore

North Stokes: None

South Stokes: DB Daniel Martin, DL Jaryd Galloway, LB Arlyn Durrell

Starmount: DB Xavier King, DE Caden Abernathy, DE Cole Longworth, LB A.J. Pardue, LB Zach Armstrong

NW1A Honorable Mentions

Alleghany: Blake Proffitt and Nate Rea

East Wilkes: Colton Hall and Ledger Blackburn

Elkin: Drew Kupner and Payton Luffman

Mount Airy: Logan Fonville and Connor Burrell

North Stokes: Jamison Wood and Ethen Garcia

South Stokes: Nolan Coe and Alex Laroche

Starmount: Samuel Ray and Steven Sullivan

