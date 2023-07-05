Martin, Boaz named East Surry Athletes of the Year

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Tara Martin hits a forehand in a match at Surry Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Folger Boaz drops back to pass against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

<p>Tara Martin, left, is pictured with East Surry tennis coach Alison Hooker, middle, and doubles partner Evelyn Ruedisueli. Martin and Ruedisueli finished the season 2A Doubles State Runner-up.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

<p>Folger Boaz pitches for East Surry during a home game against Mount Airy.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

East Surry High School named two recent graduates Athletes of the Year for the Class of 2023

The 2022-23 East Surry Female Athlete of the Year was Tara Martin.

Martin was a member of both the tennis and soccer teams as a senior, though an injury kept her sidelined in soccer. She also ran indoor and outdoor track during her time as a Cardinal.

Tara was a four-time state qualifier in tennis who reached at least the state semifinals each year. She was named to the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association’s All-State Team all four years of high school: twice in the 1A Division and twice in 2A.

She posted a 41-1 combined record as a senior by going 16-0 in singles and 25-1 in doubles, only losing in the state championship match. Martin finished her career with a combined 145-9 record: 59-0 in singles and 86-9 in doubles.

She only lost four matches across her sophomore, junior and senior seasons, and during that span never lost in the regular season, conference tournament or in the dual team state tournament.

Martin reached the doubles regional championship match all four years, winning twice with partner Evelyn Ruedisueli in 2020-21 and 2022-23. The pair finished 1A State Runner-up in 2020-21, then finished 2A State Runner-up in 2022-23.

She is a multi-time conference player of the year that led East Surry to two conference championships as a team.

Martin plans to attend Surry Community College.

The 2022-23 East Surry Male Athlete of the Year was Folger Boaz. He was also named North Carolina Male Athlete of the Year by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

Boaz competed in football, basketball and baseball. The Cardinal football and baseball teams won conference championships every completed season that Boaz was in high school.

Boaz, a quarterback, completed 68.5% of his passes in 2022 for 3,138 yards and 48 touchdowns. He also led East Surry in yards rushing with 691 and rushing touchdowns with seven. The Cardinals won their fourth consecutive conference championship and finished the season 12-1.

Folger holds every East Surry and Surry County career passing record despite playing a shortened Covid season in 2020-21. He is a two-time Foothills 2A Conference Player of the Year, a four-time conference champion, two-time regional champion, one-time regional runner-up, one-time state runner-up, and a member of East Surry’s 2019 1AA State Championship Team.

In basketball, Boaz averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals. East Surry finished 13-12 overall, tied for second in the FH2A Conference and reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.

In baseball, Boaz helped the team win three conference championships, two conference tournament championships, one West Regional Championship and one State Runner-up finish.

He was voted to the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State team three times, and was named 2A State Pitcher of the Year in 2023. Boaz was also voted conference player of the year in all three completed seasons of baseball during his high school career.

Boaz holds East Surry’s single-season records for batting average, home runs and RBIs. He is also East Surry’s career leader in home runs and RBIs despite two of his high school baseball seasons being shortened by Covid.

Folger, a left-handed pitcher, also owns all of East Surry’s pitching records in the pitch count era. He graduates with a 26-1 record on the mound, which is also a school record for win percentage at 96.3%.

East Surry went 66-11 during Boaz’s time with the baseball program.

He plans to continue his baseball career at UNC-Chapel Hill.

