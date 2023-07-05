Three Eagles sign with SCC Baseball

Three Surry Central Golden Eagles are pictured before signing their NJCAA National Letters of Intent. From left: Clay Whitaker, Aiden Shropshire and Max Lambert.
Clay Whitaker, Aiden Shropshire and Max Lambert are surrounded by members of Surry Central’s baseball team.
Aiden Shropshire is joined by his family at his college signing with Surry Community College.
Max Lambert is pictured with his father before signing to play baseball at Surry Community College.
Max Lambert is joined by his family at his college signing with Surry Community College.
Clay Whitaker is joined by his family at his college signing with Surry Community College.
A trio of Surry Central Golden Eagles signed their NJCAA National Letters of Intent to play college baseball for Surry Community College.
Class of 2023 members Max Lambert, Aiden Shropshire and Clay Whitaker will continue their journeys together after being teammates at Central Middle, Surry Central High and American Legion Post 123.
“It truly means a great deal to the program at Surry Central and to me as a head coach to have these young men continue their baseball careers,” said Surry Central coach Hank Whitaker. “As a coach, one of the goals you strive for is definitely to have players have the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I am blessed and grateful to be able to coach at Surry Central, and I’m very happy for these young men.”
All three student-athletes worked most of their lives to achieve their goal of playing college baseball.
Lambert began his baseball career at 3 years old. Since then, he played legion, travel and school baseball to help make his dream a reality.
“This feels amazing because it has been a dream of mine ever since I was a small child,” Lambert said. “It means a lot to me, and I can’t wait to continue my baseball career. I am blessed.”
On choosing Surry Community College, Lambert said he was attracted to the school to, “further my education in a location near my home and at the same time be able to play baseball.”
Lambert’s realized his lifelong dream was feasible his junior year. One of Lambert’s former coaches told him he could play anywhere he set his mind to, and that set a fire under the Golden Eagle.
“Since then I’ve set my mind for it to become a reality,” Lambert said. “Ever since I was young I’ve wanted to play baseball at a high level, and now I get to do that.”
Like Lambert, Shropshire began playing the sport at a young age. He competed in Little League, then played school ball as well as legion baseball for summer competition.
“It feels like a dream come true to play college baseball, and I’m very excited for this upcoming season,” Shropshire said. “I’ve always wanted to play college baseball and I’ve always wanted to play for Surry Community College, so this accomplishment means a whole lot to me.
“I’m very excited to have achieved this dream.”
Shropshire said his dream became more of a reality during his time at Surry Central. Noticing how much he was progressing year after year gave Shropshire the confidence he needed to make the jump to the next level.
In addition to Little League, school ball and legion ball, Clay competed for the Carolina Rockies and USA Prime showcase teams.
“It’s a great feeling. I’ve worked my whole life to play college baseball, and I can’t wait to start,” Clay said. “My dad and my brother both played in college. It really became a dream of mine when my brother, Tyler, went off to play at Bluefield. I felt like I could do the same thing, I just had to work hard to get the chance.
“I’m ready to start the next chapter.”
Clay chose Surry Community because it would allow him to stay close to home for two more years. He also noted that he knew many of the players already on Surry’s team.
A turning point for Clay was the end of his junior season.
“I felt like there was a good chance because I had a good year,” Clay said. “I had already been an All-Conference Honorable Mention as a sophomore, then made All-Conference my junior year.”
Lambert, Shropshire and Clay were all four-year members of the varsity Golden Eagles squad, but their careers weren’t without setbacks. This included a cancelled freshman season and shortened sophomore season due to the pandemic.
The players also weren’t immune to injuries.
Shropshire needed multiple dental surgeries after he was struck by a line drive during American Legion ball, and Lambert missed time during his four years due to shoulder surgery as well as breaking two bones in his lower leg.
Clay broke his arm during his junior football season, but didn’t miss any time.
“These kids have been resilient,” Hank said. “They overcame injuries, and each one of them showed great determination and desire to get better and perform well.”
Hank said he knew that Lambert, Shropshire and Clay each had the potential to play at the next level even before he took over as head coach prior to the 2023 season. He added that they knew their senior season would be very important, and that they delivered under the pressure as they were among the team’s key players.
Lambert, Shropshire and Clay each spent time on the mound during their tenure as Golden Eagles. The trio combined to pitch seven of Central’s eight wins in 2023, led by Shropshire’s four. The future Knights also combined to throw 61% of the team’s strikeouts.
Clay led Surry Central in runs scored with 26, triples with two and stolen bases with 16. He was second on the team in hits with 29, doubles with six, batting average at .403 and slugging percentage at .541.
Lambert was Central’s leader in RBIs with 20, home runs with three and slugging percentage at .605. He was also second on the team in triples with one.
Hank added that Lambert, Shropshire and Clay brough much more to the team than just their contributions on the stat sheet.
“Each player is different but they all showed great leadership,” Hank said. “They all work hard in the classroom, weight room and on the field. They are each great young men and that will help them go far in life.”
Reflecting back on their time at Surry Central, the players said the following.
Lambert: “It was filled with amazing memories, and I now have lifelong friends that I will never forget about. I am thankful to have been able to play at Surry Central.”
Shropshire: “My time playing for Surry Central was filled with fun memories and friends that came together to play the game we all love.”
Clay: “My time at Surry Central had its ups and downs, but it was fun playing for the Golden Eagles for four years and I wouldn’t want to play with any other team.”
The players also expressed their gratitude to some of the people that helped them reach this point.
Lambert: “I would like to thank my dad, my grandparents and Coach Hank for all pushing me to be a better player and at the same time a better person.”
Shropshire: “I would like to thank my family, God and my coaches for helping me make my dream come true.”
Clay: “I’d like to thank God for allowing me to keep playing baseball, my family for always supporting me and my teammates who’ve helped push me to be a better baseball player.”
