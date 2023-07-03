Simpson signs with Montreat College

July 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Luke Simpson is pictured with his family before signing an NAIA National Letter of Intent to play tennis at Montreat College. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Luke Simpson is surrounded at his college signing by his family, members of the Millennium Charter tennis team, coaches and school administration.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Members of the Millennium Charter Academy Administration join Luke Simpson and his family at his college signing with Montreat College.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Guests look on as Luke Simpson signs to become the Millennium Charter’s first male athlete to accept an athletic scholarship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Luke Simpson hits a backhand during a 2023 match.</p> <p>Andrea Jarrell Photography</p>

Millennium Charter’s Luke Simpson signed his NAIA National Letter of Intent and will continue his tennis career at Montreat College.

“Tennis has been a part of my life for a long time, so this is really rewarding,” Simpson said. “I enjoy it a lot, and I’ve gotten pretty good at it.

“I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve built because I’ve made a lot of friends through tennis. I know a lot of No. 1’s at others schools, and a bunch of different players in general just from playing so long. It’s given me a lot of great experiences, so I’m glad I get to continue that in college.”

Simpson is Millennium’s first male athlete to earn an athletic scholarship.

Luke, who was named MCA’s 2023 Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year, will also attend Montreat’s Honors College.

“My goal since I started was to get a scholarship for college,” Simpson said. “I started to get a little bit discouraged last year, and even this year a little, because I didn’t think it was going to happen. Then I found out about this scholarship my last week playing so that was really nice.

“I’m just really thankful to be able to do this. When I visited Montreat I liked it a lot, but I didn’t think I was going to be able to go because of the price. This scholarship helps a lot and I’m really thankful to have it.”

Luke started playing tennis in third grade. As he started to take the sport more serious, he began working with numerous coaches.

George Kriek was Simpson’s first coach, and the two continue to work together. Simpson’s connection with Kriek also opened the door for a friendship with fellow 2023 graduate Georgie Kriek, who played tennis for Millennium before moving to Mount Airy High School.

Kriek was Millennium’s first tennis coach, then Kevin Harrison took over the program.

“I liked his coaching a lot,” Simpson said. “He helped me with my mental state and would calm me down.”

Simpson began working with Steve Collins, founder of Avalon Tennis, as a seventh grader.

On Collins, Simpson said: “I’ve trained under Steve and gone to a lot of his events. We’ve been through a lot together, and he’s really helped me.”

“Luke’s the fourth one I’ve had go to college and play, and I’m super proud of him,” Collins said. “It was always a pleasure with him. He’s a born leader, he’s so smooth when he plays and he’s just so smart.

“You don’t have to tell him things more than once, and as far as understanding technique he picked it up immediately. Now, he might mess up occasionally, but he recognized it when it happened.”

Shortly after he began working with Collins, Simpson saw an opportunity to share his love of tennis with others at Millennium. Simpson, along with Kriek and others, pushed for the school to start a tennis program.

The tennis program was later founded at the high school, but there wasn’t enough interest to field a full team. So, the young players took it upon themselves to make the season possible.

“Luke and a few others played varsity tennis as eighth graders,” Collins said. “He helped found their tennis program and stayed with it throughout high school, serving as a mentor or coach to anyone that asked. I really admire that about him. That was a lot of weight for him to carry, but he did it and he did it well.

“Now, he doesn’t have to worry about anything other than playing tennis. Four years from now he’ll be 10 times better than what he is now, and he’s already great in my opinion.”

Simpson competed on varsity as an eighth grader, then had his freshman season cancelled due to the pandemic.

The team returned for the 2021 season the following spring. He was the No. 1 seed that season and for the remainder of high school.

Shortly after his sophomore season, Simpson saw a substantial increase in his confidence and pointed to that summer as a turning point in his career.

“I went to a tennis camp in Winston and I started to play to the best of my ability, or close to it, and I realized that I could do this in college,” Simpson said. “The only thing holding me back was my mind. I just needed to get in that right mental state, and I did that.”

Collins said he loved watching Simpson’s evolution as a player, specifically the growth of his confidence and mental toughness.

“I told him that, ‘Whatever you’re feeling before you walk on the court is gone when you shut the gate. Go out there, put your game face on and play your game. While you’re out there, win or lose, you focus on doing your job,’ and he would. He’s really dedicated to this, so that paired with his intelligence makes him a joy to coach.”

Simpson extended thanks to his family for their support and for pushing him.

“It paid off so I’m really glad they did that,” he said.

Simpson also said thank you to all of his coaches, teammates and friends for their help along the way. He specifically mentioned 2021 MCA graduate Jacob Majure, who was Simpson’s doubles partner.

“I became really good friends with him, and he introduced me to a lot of people at my church that I’ve become friends with. I’m really thankful that I met him and so many others.”

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports