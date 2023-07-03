Hiatt, Bryant named North Surry Athletes of the Year

July 3, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
<p>Jared Hiatt is pictured with his gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2023 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jared Hiatt is pictured with his gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2023 1A/2A Indoor Track State Championship.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Foothills 2A Conference Female Swimmer of the Year Kara Bryant is pictured with her medals following the conference championship meet.</p> <p>Greyhound Athletics</p>

Foothills 2A Conference Female Swimmer of the Year Kara Bryant is pictured with her medals following the conference championship meet.

Greyhound Athletics

<p>Jared Hiatt flies through the air while competing in long jump at the 1A/2A State Championship.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jared Hiatt flies through the air while competing in long jump at the 1A/2A State Championship.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Kara Bryant competes in the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley during a January swim meet.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kara Bryant competes in the breaststroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley during a January swim meet.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry recognized one male and one female as the top student-athletes in the Class of 2022-23.

Each student-athlete must meet the following criteria (via North Surry’s Athletic Department):

• Is a senior that participated in at least one athletic program all four years

• Displays leadership and sportsmanship on and off the court

• Maintains a high level of achievement in the classroom

• Represents North Surry as an ambassador for all students

• Is the epitome of the word student-athlete

The winner of the 2022-23 Don L. Smith Outstanding Female Athlete Award was Kara Bryant.

Bryant was a four-year member of the North Surry’s varsity swim team that earned All-Conference Honors all four years. She is also a four-year regional qualifier and four-year state qualifier.

Kara won her second Conference Swimmer of the Year award as a senior, doing so in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A). She previously earned the honor as a sophomore in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference (WPAC).

Bryant won two individual conference championships: the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. She also finished conference runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay with teammates Baley Hawks, Molly Easter and MaryAnn Grimes, and third in the 200 medley relay with teammates Hawks, Easter and Gwen Bode.

She helped North Surry finish conference runner-up as a team.

Bryant went on to regionals and finished runner-up in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She finished fifth in both events at the 1A/2A State Championship Meet.

Throughout her high school career, Bryant: won conference championships in 10 events (seven individual, three relay), was part of North Surry’s Foothills 2A Conference Championship Team in 2022, was named conference swimmer of the year twice (2020-21, 2022-23), finished in the top-3 at regionals on five occasions, qualified for the state championship meet all four years, and won a state bronze medal in the 100 butterfly her junior year.

She plans to continue her swimming career at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The winner of the 2022-23 Ron King Outstanding Male Athlete Award was Jared Hiatt.

Hiatt was a three-year member of the outdoor track & field team, a two-year member of the indoor track & field team, and a four-year member of the football program.

Hiatt is North Surry’s only male athlete to win multiple indoor track state championships, and is also the school’s only male athlete to win multiple outdoor track state championships. He holds the school records for long jump, high jump and triple jump.

He is a four-time state champion in long jump, having won two each in indoor track and outdoor track.

Jared won five state medals as a senior. He defended both his long jump state titles and won an indoor silver medal for high jump, an outdoor bronze medal for high jump and an indoor bronze for triple jump.

Hiatt finished his high school track career with nine medals at state championship meets: four gold, one silver and four bronze.

He is a two-time Male Athlete of the Year in the FH2A Conference and helped North Surry win the 2023 indoor conference championship as a team. Hiatt won 13 individual conference championships and was conference runner-up four times.

Hiatt also won three regional championships and was regional runner-up twice.

Hiatt plans to continue his track & field career at Appalachian State University.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports