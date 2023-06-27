Foothills’ late surge not enough in extra innings loss

June 27, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Dylan Rhodes hits a 2RBI single for Foothills in the bottom of the first inning. Cory Smith | The News
<p>Cayden McRoberts rounds second base and heads for third during Monday’s game.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Macean Alvear lines up to catch a fly ball in center field.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Sid Sutphin hits a ground ball to the outfield to bring in Foothills’ fourth run.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Jaylee Bryant ties the game up at 5-5 by scoring on a passed ball in the fifth inning.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Foothills pitcher Bryson Grey throws during the second inning of Monday’s game against Forsyth.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

The Foothills Post 123 Juniors fell to Forsyth Post 522 in extra innings on June 26.

Both squads held three-run leads at different points in Monday’s game. Foothills scored the game’s first three runs in the bottom of the first, then Post 123 erased Forsyth’s 8-5 seventh-inning advantage with another three-run inning.

Forsyth added another two runs in the top of the eighth, and Foothills was unable to match as the visitors claimed the 10-8 victory.

The teams were knotted up at five runs apieces after Post 123’s Jaylee Bryant (Mount Airy) scored on a wild pitch in the fifth. Post 522 responded by putting runners on the corners in the top of the sixth, which set up a 3-run home run for the visitors.

Forsyth had a chance to put things away in the seventh after holding Foothills scoreless in the bottom of the sixth. Post 522 put a pair of runners on with a double and hit by pitch, then Foothills intentionally walked the batter that homered the inning before.

Phillip Byrd (East Surry) kept the comeback hopes alive with a strikeout to leave all three runners on base. Forsyth finished the game with 13 runners left on base compared to Foothills’ four.

Davin Weatherford (North Wilkes) led off in the bottom of the seventh. He hit a ground ball to third base that was mishandled, allowing him to reach first. Weatherford moved to second on a ground out by Jonah Adams (North Surry), then scored on a Landon Gallimore (Mount Airy) single to cut the deficit to two runs.

A wild pitch moved Gallimore to second. Macean Alvear (North Surry) hit a grounder to third, which the third baseman fielded but hesitated before throwing as he glanced over at Gallimore. Gallimore took off for third on the throw to first.

The Forsyth first baseman lunged away from the bag to make the catch, allowing both Alvear and Gallimore to reach their bases safely.

A wild pitch thrown at Dylan Rhodes (North Wilkes) allowed Gallimore to score run No. 8. Alvear went to second on the wild pitch, then safely stole third with Rhodes still at the plate.

Rhodes grounded out to bring Alvear in for the game-tying run.

Forsyth loaded the bases after three batters in the top of the eighth: the leadoff batter doubled, the next reached first on a fielding error and the third was walked. The next two Post 522 batters were also walked to bring in the team’s ninth run and prompt a pitching change.

Cayden McRoberts (North Surry) took over on the mound for Adams. A wild pitch brought in another Forsyth run, making it 10-8, then the next two batters failed to get on base.

Two of Foothills’ three batters in the bottom of the eighth struck out, then the final batter lined out to the pitcher.

Post 123 finished with eight hits as a team, led by Alvear’s three. Gallimore added a pair of hits, and Weatherford, Rhodes and Sit Sutphin (East Surry) each had one.

Weatherford was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first inning. Gallimore reached base via error, then bases were loaded on a single from Alvear. Rhodes brought two runs in with a single to right field, then a fielder’s choice hit by Colton Andrews (East Surry) made it 3-0.

Foothills wouldn’t score again until the fourth inning. Bryson Grey (Mount Airy) was hit by a pitch with two outs on the board, then a hit from Sutphin sent Grey around second and headed to third.

Sutphin was caught in a pickle between first and second, but Forsyth took its attention away from Sutphin when Grey took off for the plate. Grey caught the opposition off guard and scored Foothills’ fourth run.

Foothills, down 5-4 entering the fifth, started the inning off with a single from Weatherford. Adams was walked, then Alvear singled to load the bases. Bryant, who was running for Weatherford, dashed home on a passed ball to tie the game at 5-5 before the action packed sixth, seventh and eighth innings during which a combined eight runs were scored.

Pitching

Foothills

Bryson Grey 5.0 IP, 5K, 3BB, 1HP, 7H, 5R

Phillip Byrd 2.0 IP, 4K, 2BB, 1HP, 4H, 3R

Jonah Adams .1 IP, 3BB, 1H, 2R

Cayden McRoberts .2IP

Forsyth

Max Duncan 6.0 IP, 8K, 2BB, 2HP, 7H, 5R

Logan Rodriguez 2.0 IP, 3K, 1H, 3R

Scoring

Forsyth – 0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 3, 0, 2 = 10

Foothills – 3, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0 = 8

