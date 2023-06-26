Surry Baseball’s Will Gray named NJCAA All-American

Staff Report
Will Gray SCC Knights Athletics
CHARLOTTE — Surry Community College’s Will Gray was recently named a Division III All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Gray was selected as an infielder on the All-American Third Team.

“Will is very worthy of this honor,” said Surry head coach Tim Collins. “Not only is Will an excellent baseball player, but he is also an excellent teammate and even better person.”

Gray finished the 2023 campaign as runner-up Region 10 Player of the Year. He was also selected to the Region 10 All-Region First Team along with being named to the All-Defensive Team as a shortstop.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” said Gray. “I would certainly like to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me accomplish this goal. Surry was a great place for me to improve as both a baseball player and student.

“While I have not yet decided on a four-year college or university, I have received numerous offers.”

Gray, a sophomore from Rockwell, N.C, and a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, hit .387 with 11 homeruns and 44 RBIs in 39 games. He scored 36 runs while drawing 23 walks and stealing four bases.

In addition, Gray helped lead Surry to an overall 22-20 record while finishing as the Region 10 Runner-Up, falling to Camp Community College in the tournament championship.

Gray earned his associate in arts degree this past spring obtaining an overall 3.02 grade point average.