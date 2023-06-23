North Surry hosts Girls Basketball Camp

June 23, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Coaches, campers and counselors from the North Surry Girls Basketball Camp pose gather for a group photo on Wednesday. Cory Smith | The News
Ava Badgett goes up for a layup in the championship game.

Cory Smith | The News

Ava Badgett goes up for a layup in the championship game.

Cory Smith | The News

Caroline Nowlin takes on North Surry's Josie Tompkins in a game of 1-on-1.

Cory Smith | The News

Caroline Nowlin takes on North Surry’s Josie Tompkins in a game of 1-on-1.

Cory Smith | The News

Bristol Holder competes in a game of knockout.

Cory Smith | The News

Bristol Holder competes in a game of knockout.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry's Sadie Badgett shoots as the counselors take on the campers in a 3-point shootout.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Sadie Badgett shoots as the counselors take on the campers in a 3-point shootout.

Cory Smith | The News

Ella Badgett dribbles up the sideline.

Cory Smith | The News

Ella Badgett dribbles up the sideline.

Cory Smith | The News

Darcy Patterson practices her free throws.

Cory Smith | The News

Darcy Patterson practices her free throws.

Cory Smith | The News

North Surry High School held its girls basketball camp June 19-21.

The camp, which took place in Ron King Gymnasium, was led by members of the school’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams as well as current/former members of the girls basketball program.

North’s girls basketball team finished 17-9 in 2022-23. The Greyhound repeated as Foothills 2A Conference Regular Season Champions, finished FH2A Conference Tournament Runner-up and reached the second round of the 2A State Playoffs.

Campers sharpened their basketball skills by working in different stations while also taking part in various skills competitions were held at the camp.

Winners of camp competitions, as well as those that set camp records, are listed below.

Knockout: Emmi Draughn, Karlee Cornett, Bristol Holder

Hot Shot: Ava Badgett, Evelyn Casstevens

2 in a row: Ella Badgett, Caroline Nowlin

Figure 8 with a Bounce: Emmi Draughn, Katelyn Bohart

Lane Slides: Ellie Bohart, Caroline Nowlin, Sophie Willard,

Jump Shots in a row: Bristol Holder, Emma Paul, Jayden Elliot

Chippy Drill: Caroline Nowlin, Katelyn Bohart, Ella Badgett, Emmi Draughn

Free Throws in a row: Karlee Cornett, Evelyn Casstevens

18 Second Drill: Ava Badgett, Bristol Holder

3-pointers in a minute: Emmi Draughn, Evelyn Casstevens

