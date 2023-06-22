Surry’s Thao wins Lea Plarski Award

June 22, 2023 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com
Surry Community College’s Michelle Thao, right, is pictured with former NJCAA President Lea Plarski at the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation Awards. Thao was named the 2023 recipient of the Plarski Award, which exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence, athletic ability and achievements. Madison Mathis, NJCAA
<p>Lea Plarski, left, introduces the 2023 Plarski Award winner: Michelle Thao of Surry Community College.</p> <p>Madison Mathis, NJCAA</p>

Lea Plarski, left, introduces the 2023 Plarski Award winner: Michelle Thao of Surry Community College.

Madison Mathis, NJCAA

<p>Thao</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Thao

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>Michelle Thao, middle, is pictured at the 2023 NJCAA Foundation Awards with Surry Community College Athletic Director Mark Tucker, left, and former Surry volleyball coach Caleb Gilley.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

Michelle Thao, middle, is pictured at the 2023 NJCAA Foundation Awards with Surry Community College Athletic Director Mark Tucker, left, and former Surry volleyball coach Caleb Gilley.

SCC Knights Athletics

<p>The 2023 NJCAA Lea Plarski Award.</p> <p>SCC Knights Athletics</p>

The 2023 NJCAA Lea Plarski Award.

SCC Knights Athletics

CHARLOTTE — Michelle Thao put an exclamation mark on her accomplished volleyball career at Surry Community College by receiving the Lea Plarski Award.

Thao, a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, was named the Plarski Award recipient at the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Foundation Awards.

Thao is the first Region 10 student-athlete to receive this national award. Region 10 is made up of junior colleges across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the southern part of West Virginia.

Created in 1995, the Plarski Award is handed out annually to honor the Plarski’s numerous accomplishments and undeniable dedication to student-athletes. The award also recognizes Plarski’s tremendous service to the NJCAA and two-year college athletics

Plarski, a former director of athletics at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley, helped to establish the Women’s Division of the NJCAA in 1975. She served as Vice President of the NJCAA Women’s Division from 1975-1990, then made history as the first female to be elected to the office of NJCAA President – a position she held from 1990-1996.

She is also the first female to receive the Edward S. Steitz Award from USA Basketball.

The Plarski award is presented to an NJCAA student-athlete who exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership, community service, academic excellence, athletic ability and achievements – qualities that were the cornerstones of Plarski herself.

Thao checks all of these boxes.

Michelle is a two-time NJCAA All-American in volleyball, having been named Honorable Mention in 2021 and selected to the Second Team in 2022. Thao was named Region 10 Western Division Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022 while being named Region 10 Player of the Year in 2021.

She was named to the Region 10 All-Tournament Team in both 2021 and 2022.

Prior to her time at Surry, Thao led Foard High School to back-to-back 2A State Championships in 2019 and 2020. She was named Most Valuable Player of both state championships, as well as N.C. 2A State Player of the Year as a senior.

In addition to her on-court accolades, Thao has volunteered with various organizations and events including the Surry health fairs, blood drives, volleyball camps and youth camps. Thao has also been a member of the Surry Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

Thao has been recognized on both the President’s List and Dean’s List for her academic achievements while maintaining a 3.85 GPA. She has been recognized by the NJCAA for her academic excellence as an All-Academic Third Team member.

“Michelle Thao is a special young lady,” said Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker. “She is the epitome of a student-athlete, and is always humble with her success. In addition, Michelle is an outstanding leader on and off the court. This is the first time a student-athlete from our college and also Region 10 has received the prestigious Lea Plarski award from the NJCAA, and Michelle is extremely deserving of this honor.

“All of us at Surry are excited to see what the future holds for her.”

Thao will continue her academic and athletic career at UNC-Asheville. She plans to study Business Management while pursuing a career in Human Resources Administration.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports