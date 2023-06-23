Wake Forest’s season ends vs. LSU at MCWS

Staff Report
Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder pitches during a winner-take-all game against LSU in the Men’s College World Series.
OMAHA, Neb. — Wake Forest baseball’s memorable 2023 season came to an end on June 22.

No.1-seeded Wake faced No. 5 LSU in a winner-take-all contest against No. 5 LSU after the team split their first two meetings at the Men’s College World Series. The Demon Deacons defeated LSU 3-2 on June 19, then LSU won the rematch on June 21 5-2.

The teams needed 11 innings to determine a winner in the rubber match. After both teams went scoreless all night, LSU clinched its spot in the championship with a walk-off 2-run home run from Tommy White.

LSU will face Florida for the National Championship.

“First off, congratulations to LSU and to Florida – two great baseball teams who are going to play this weekend for a national championship,” said Wake Forest coach Tom Walter. “They both earned their way there, so kudos to that club. So proud of our guys, not only for the way we battled today but really all season, our consistency and toughness all season.

“You heard me say this time and time again this week, but the way that these guys love each other, as a coach, I’d rather coach this team and not win the national championship than coach any other team. I’m just beyond proud of them.”

The Deacs (54-12) finished the 2023 season with program records in regular season wins, ACC wins, ACC series wins, postseason wins and overall wins.

Additionally, this year’s Demon Deacons squad became the 13th ACC team since 2010 to reach the 50-win mark and the 28th to do so since 2000. Additionally, the 54 wins this season marks the first 50-win season by an ACC team since 2019, the most wins by an ACC team since 2013 and is the third highest win total since 2010.

“Proud of this team. Proud to be a small part of it,” Walter said. “Our coaching staff, I want to thank those guys for everything they poured into our season and honored to be a small part of it.”

The 2023 Wake Forest baseball team made the program’s third ever Men’s College World Series appearance this season, and its first since capturing the program’s first national championship in 1955.

Wake Forest earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and went a perfect 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional, its first time hosting since 2017, with victories over Maryland and George Mason (twice) to host Winston-Salem’s first ever super regional.

With its win over George Mason to clinch the regional title, the Deacs became the first team in program history and the nation to reach the 50-win mark.

Additionally, Wake Forest became the first team since North Carolina in 2017 to run the table and win all 10 ACC series in a season and clinched the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since 1963

The Deacs continued their winning ways in Omaha, defeating No. 8 Stanford and No. 5 LSU.

In the opening game of the MCWS, Wake Forest came from behind to take a one-run lead in the eighth inning before Camden Minacci slammed the door in the ninth, recording a save.

In its first of three games against LSU, Bennett Lee delivered with a clutch RBI-single down the left field line to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the eighth before Minacci once again slammed the door in the top of the ninth to clinch the victory.

The Demon Deacons strikeout numbers have been historic, ranking third in NCAA history in single-season strikeouts with a program-record 779 strikeouts.

Wake Forest also set new program highs in strikeouts-per-nine innings (12.1), fielding percentage (.979), shutouts (10), runs (591), home runs (130), RBIs (541) and walks (424).

Despite the no decision on Thursday, Rhett Lowder put together another spectacular performance. Lowder tossed seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six.

With his fourth strikeout of the game in the top of the fifth inning, Lowder jumped teammate Josh Hartle for the top of the record book in single-season strikeouts with his 141st K of the season. Lowder finished with six strikeouts and finished the season with 143 strikeouts.

“Rhett today, what can you say about Rhett Lowder today? Paul Skenes was fantastic, and Rhett matched him pitch for pitch,” Walter said. “It was one of the best pitched college baseball games I’ve ever seen. Michael Massey behind him was dominant and Hurd was too for LSU. Runs were hard to come by. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find a way to scratch one across there those first 10 or so innings.”