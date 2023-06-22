All-Conference Spotlight: Girls Golf

June 22, 2023
East Surry’s golf team won both the regular season and conference tournament championships in the Foothills 2A Conference this season. Team members are pictured, from left: Zona Raasch, Sophie Harris, Claire Hardy, Sophie Hutchens and Katie Pell. News File Photo
<p>The Mount Airy golf team is pictured after being named Northwest 1A Conference Regular Season Champions. Pictured, from left: Anna Peterson, Sidney Kate Venable, Kalyssa Sakowski, Coach Mark Hiatt, Addie Phipps and Mercer Meadows.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

<p>North Surry’s Gwen Bode putts during a 2022 Foothills 2A Conference golf match.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

<p>Surry Central’s Cameron Cruise putts on hole No. 3 at Pilot Knob Park Country Club.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

<p>Foothills 2A All-Conference Golf selections are recognized at Monday’s championship match. Pictured, from left: SC, SC, North Surry’s Josie Tompkins, East Surry’s Claire Hardy, North Surry’s Gwen Bode, Forbush’s Kylee Brown, East Surry’s Sophie Harris and Wilkes Central’s Emma Nobles.</p> <p>News File Photo</p>

The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.

East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central compete in the Foothills 2A Conference (FH2A), Millennium Charter Academy competes in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference (NP1A) and Mount Airy competes in the Northwest 1A Conference (NW1A).

Golf All-Conference

East Surry – Sophie Harris (FH2A Player of the Year), Claire Hardy, Sophie Hutchens (HM), Zona Raasch (HM)

Millennium Charter – did not field a team

Mount Airy – Mercer Meadows, Anna Peterson, Kalyssa Sakowski

North Surry – Gwen Bode, Josie Tompkins, Molly Easter (HM), Meredith Hicks (HM), Erin Moore (HM)

Surry Central – Ragan Hall, Cameron Cruise, Kaylin Moody (HM)

Season summary

East Surry won the FH2A Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championships. Cardinal freshman Sophie Harris was named FH2A Player of the Year, and East’s Chad Freeman was named FH2A Coach of the Year.

Harris was also the medalist at the FH2A Championship match.

Harris qualified for the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship, where she finished fourth, then tied for 32nd at the State Championship.

Mount Airy won the NW1A Regular Season Championship and tied for the NW1A Tournament Championship. Coach Mark Hiatt was named NW1A Coach of the Year.

Meadows represented Mount Airy at the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship where she finished 40th.

North Surry finished fourth at the FH2A Tournament Championship. Gwen Bode qualified for the 1A/2A Central Regional Championship and finished 39th.

Surry Central finished third at the FH2A Tournament Championship. The Golden Eagles were led by Ragan Hall, Cameron Cruise and Kaylin Moody.