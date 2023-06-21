Key signs with Pfeiffer University

Connor Key is joined by his family before signing his NCAA National Letter of Intent to play golf at Pfeiffer University. Cory Smith | The News
<p>East Surry’s golf team shows off it’s wide array of hardware following the 2023 2A State Championship. Pictured, from left: coach Darrin Haywood, Pennson Badgett, Jordan Davis, Anderson Badgett, Connor Key, Jace Goldbach and Fletcher Gibson.</p> <p>Cardinal Athletics</p>

East Surry’s golf team shows off it’s wide array of hardware following the 2023 2A State Championship. Pictured, from left: coach Darrin Haywood, Pennson Badgett, Jordan Davis, Anderson Badgett, Connor Key, Jace Goldbach and Fletcher Gibson.

Cardinal Athletics

East Surry’s Connor Key signed his NCAA National Letter of Intent and will continue his golf career at Pfeiffer University.

“This feels good. It means my hard work has definitely paid off,” Key said. “I’ll see what I can do with it and hopefully keep getting better.

“Growing up I was a baseball player, then I got tired of that and thought, ‘Well, I could probably play golf. My family is kind of a golf family.’ I picked up on it pretty quick, learned I had some natural talent for it and just went with it. I started working a harder and here we are.”

Key, now a two-time state champion, said he got his first golf clubs at 5 or 6 years old, but started taking the sport more seriously in sixth grade.

His dedication to the sport increased each year from that point as Connor became one of the top golfers in the county, then the region and eventually the state.

“It’s a great feeling as a coach because our golfers go year round; they don’t just pick up the clubs in February and start playing,” said East Surry coach Darrin Haywood. “These kids are playing all the time and working to get better, and Connor signing is evidence to that. He’s worked hard at it constantly, and he’s definitely earned this scholarship by his own dedication and work ethic.

“I’m so happy for Connor because this really is what he’s wanted to do. He gave up football – which he really enjoyed – to dedicate himself to golf, and it’s paid off in the long run for him.”

Key’s high school golf career got off to a rocky start. Like his fellow Class of 2023 members, Key’s freshman year lined up with the beginning of the pandemic. East Surry only played golf for about two weeks in 2020 before the season was postponed, then eventually cancelled, in mid-March.

The Cardinals had championship aspirations that year, having finished as conference champions, regional champions and 1A State Runner-up in 2019.

“My first year was very frustrating with Covid, but I know it was that way for all athletes,” Key said. “Luckily golf was outdoors so that didn’t get shut down completely. It did through the school, but we could still go out and practice.”

Seasons for high school athletes were altered for the 2020-21 school year. Boys golf season stayed relatively the same, albeit condensed, by running March through May, but football season began in late February as well.

Key was part of both teams, but a broken leg kept him completing either season.

“That kind of set him behind, but I think it drove him to work even harder to achieve the goal he set out with as a freshman, which was to play college golf,” Haywood said. “Seeing the setback and how much he improved from that is tremendous.”

Now focusing solely on golf, Key called his return to the sport in 2022 “a little shaky at first.” He still ranked among the top golfers in the Foothills 2A Conference during the regular season and kept improving as the season progressed.

Key went on to medal at the 2022 FH2A Conference Championship and helped East Surry win its fourth consecutive conference title. The Cards went on to win the 2A Midwest Regional Championship, then reached the mountaintop by capturing the 2A State Championship.

The 2022 State Championship was East Surry’s seventh overall, its first since 2008 and the program’s first-ever title in the 2A division.

The Cardinals ran it back in 2023 and swept the FH2A Conference, 2A Midwest Regional and 2A State Championships. East Surry won the 2023 state title with the lowest team score of all four public school classifications, 12-over par, and set a new school record with a team score of 588 strokes.

Key also took home the 2A State Runner-up trophy as an individual.

In addition to school competition, Key said he competed in tournaments through the Carolinas Golf Association and Tarheel Youth Golf Association. Taking part in these tournaments helped Connor get the attention of college coaches.

“Coach (Chris) Jones from Pfeiffer was really the first coach to reach out to me and that was pretty cool,” Key said.

On choosing to attend Pfeiffer, Key said: “It’s in a good spot – 30 minutes north of Charlotte so I can go to a big city if I want to. Their campus is very small and really nice. They have some good academic programs like the business program, which is what I want to get into. They play at a really nice golf course: Old North State Club.”

Connor extended thanks to many of the people that helped him reach this point.

“My parents first of all,” Key said. “They’ve done everything they could to support me through this. Both my grandparents did a really good job taking me to play golf. My school coaches: Coach Haywood and Coach (David) Haynes.

“I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity.”

